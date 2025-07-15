Sarah Jessica Parker has just spilled a long-standing Hollywood secret: she once dated Nicolas Cage.

In a revealing moment on the July 13 episode of "Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen asked the "Sex and the City" star directly, "Did you date Nic Cage?" Her response was simple but surprising: "Um, yes, I did. Yes, I did."

According to People, the unexpected confession confirmed a decades-old rumor that the two co-stars of the 1992 romantic comedy "Honeymoon in Vegas" were more than just on-screen lovers.

At the time, Parker and Cage played Betsy and Jack, a couple navigating love and chaos in Las Vegas. Off-camera, however, the pair had kept their real-life relationship entirely private—until now.

Although she didn't go into detail about how long they dated or why things ended, Parker's confirmation adds a new layer of intrigue to one of the '90s most beloved rom-coms.

Sarah Jessica Parker Says She Dated Nicolas Cage Off-Screen

Their off-screen relationship had been speculated about since the film's release but was never publicly acknowledged until this interview.

Cage, who is now married to Riko Shibata and has three children, including a young daughter born in 2021, had already become a father before he and Parker worked together, ENews said.

At the time of filming, he had a son, Weston, with actress Christina Fulton.

Parker, now 60, moved on from the brief romance and met actor Matthew Broderick not long after.

She reflected warmly on their early days during the same interview with Cohen. "I just knew he was incredible just spending a little bit of time with him," she said.

She recalled the moment she realized her feelings while leaving for a film shoot: "I remember thinking, 'I think I love him. Should I say it?'"

Parker chose to speak first, saying "I love you" before Broderick did. "There was nothing to lose," she added.

Parker and Broderick began dating in 1992 and married in 1997. They've now been together for over 25 years and have three children: James, 22, and twin daughters, Tabitha and Marion, 13.