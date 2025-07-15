Brian Littrell is taking legal action against Walton County, Florida, claiming local law enforcement has failed to stop people from trespassing on his private beach.

According to the lawsuit, Littrell's company, BLB Beach Hut LLC, owns beachfront property on Florida's Gulf Coast.

To protect the space, he says his team posted "no trespassing" signs and placed beach gear like umbrellas and chairs to mark the private area. However, the 50-year-old singer says his efforts have been ignored.

According to JustJared, Littrell states that "numerous trespassers have set out to antagonize, bully and harass" his family by crossing onto the property every day.

Despite filing a Walton County Trespass Authorization Form, which gives the sheriff's department permission to act, Littrell says officers have repeatedly refused to help.

In one incident on May 4, a deputy reportedly spoke with a trespasser but did not remove them, allegedly saying the person "doesn't agree with private beaches."

Backstreet Boy Brian Littrell is a jerk.

Suing Walton County for not protecting “his private beach”.

This is the type of behavior that was emboldened by Kathleen Passidomo’s HB631 and why I led the charge to kill it. pic.twitter.com/5zMzCeo3Td — Dr. Joel Rudman (@doc_rudman) July 10, 2025

Littrell Demands Court Order to Force Deputies to Act on Trespassers

Another time, in June, Littrell claims a trespasser grabbed legal papers from his property manager and scattered them in the wind.

Littrell's staff called for help three times that day but says no one responded—and during the third call, a 911 operator allegedly hung up.

The singer's lawsuit asks for a writ of mandamus—a court order requiring the sheriff's department to enforce trespassing laws on his property, FoxNews said.

Littrell argues that deputies have made it clear they won't act, with one even calling the request "lunacy."

Frustrated by the lack of help, Littrell has hired private security and says body cam footage from deputies shows "disrespect" toward his team.

"We bought a home here on this private beach on the Gulf of America to vacation in peace," he said in a statement. "Unfortunately, we had no idea there was a battle already happening."

He added that people are targeting him for living the "American Dream" and that law enforcement is failing to protect homeowners. "They allow people to harass and stalk us and our security," Littrell said.