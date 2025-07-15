John Goodman turned heads on Sunday, July 13, as he walked the red carpet at the "Smurfs" premiere in Los Angeles, proudly showing off his dramatic 200-pound weight loss.

John Goodman, 73, turned heads at the premiere of the new Smurfs movie, where he voices Papa Smurf.

He looked stylish in a navy blue suit paired with a crisp white shirt, a black patterned tie, and brown dress shoes.

He smiled confidently for cameras outside the Paramount Theater, looking healthier and happier than ever.

According to PageSix, Goodman's appearance comes just months after recovering from a minor hip injury he suffered while filming a movie with Tom Cruise in London.

The incident briefly halted production in March, but a Warner Bros. spokesperson confirmed the actor made a full recovery before returning to work.

John Goodman started his health journey back in 2007, when he was close to 400 pounds.

Goodman has been open about the changes he made, including quitting alcohol, cutting sugar, and working with a health coach.

Keeps Weight Off With Balanced Workouts

John Goodman began exercising six days a week as part of his commitment to a healthier lifestyle.

He shared that while he stays active and breaks a sweat, he keeps his workouts balanced and manageable.

In a past interview with People, he explained what motivated him to change. "It takes a lot of creative energy to sit on your ass and figure out what you're going to eat next... I wanted to live life better," he said.

Goodman also told AARP that the key to keeping the weight off has been portion control. "I was just shoving everything into my mouth," he admitted.

But he added with a bit of humor, "I don't want to be an example to anybody when the weight comes thundering back on — when I start eating Crisco out of the can with a spoon and a side of confectioner's sugar."

Even during the pandemic, Goodman admitted he struggled. "I let everything go," he told Rolling Stone in 2023, but added that he was ready to get back to his routine and stay on track.

Now, as "Smurfs" prepares to hit theaters on July 18.