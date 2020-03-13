Rita Wilson,Tom Hanks Chilling Even With Deadly Coronavirus: Like a 'Vacation'?

On Wednesday, the Hollywood world was shaken by the news that legendary actor Tom Hanks is now one of the thousands of patients from all over the world who caught the deadly coronavirus.

In an Instagram post, the 63-year-old actor confirmed that he and his wife, Rita Wilson, tested positive with the virus officially called COVID-19 while they are in Australia for a movie project.

The actor and filmmaker said that they gladly followed the country's protocol to be tested, observed, and isolated for the sake of their and the public health's safety.

"Coronavirus Vacation"

A few hours after Tom Hanks' public service announcement, his 63-year-old wife, Rita, also took to Instagram and shared an update on how she is coping up with the virus, which reportedly can cause symptoms like fever, runny nose, cough, and difficulty in breathing at times.

But it looks like the "Heart Unknown" singer is taking their situation lightly and is not worried about the worldwide pandemic. In fact, she even labeled their quarantine time in Australia as "coronavirus vacation."

In an Instagram story entry, Rita shared and update which shows how "chill" she is taking this health challenge that she and the "Cast Away" actor have to face.

"Some music from my coronavirus vacation," Rita wrote alongside a shared track of her song called "The Wind."

Hanks Brothers Speak Up

Meanwhile, Tom Hanks' son, Colin, also took to Instagram to tell people that his parents are doing great in Australia despite the virus they have caught. Colin also expressed gratitude to the fans who are sending their support in such difficult times.

"We are so grateful for the outpouring of support from everyone. My parents are receiving excellent care in Australia and are doing well (and in good spirits) given the circumstances," the 42-year-old actor wrote, adding that he is confident that the duo will reach full recovery soon.

Colin's younger brother, Chet, also took to Instagram to give an update on his mom and dad's condition. In a short clip, a shirtless 29-year-old Chet clarified that his parents are in Australia since his dad is shooting a movie in the Land Down Under. He also confirmed that the couple is doing fine and does not even look sick.

"They're not tripping, but they're going through the necessary health precautions, obviously. But I don't think it's anything to be too worried about," Chet said.

Tom and Rita Update

On Thursday morning, the Hollywood power couple both shared a photo of themselves on Instagram, showing that they are still in good shape. Tom expressed gratitude to the people looking after them in Australia and revealed that they are still in isolation to avoid spreading the virus.

"We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no?" Tom wrote alongside a photo of him and Rita all smiles in casual clothes and baseball caps.

Rita, on the other hand, thank everyone for the outpouring support and prayers, which she said means a lot to strengthen them during this challenging period.

