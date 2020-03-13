Kris Jenner Confesses About Cheating Scandal That 'Broke' Her Family

Kardashian-Jenner matriarch Kris Jenner recently opened up the affair that led to her split with the late Robert Kardashian, prompting her to grow up.

The 64-year-old told fashion designer Diane Von Furstenberg on her business podcast, "In Charge with DVF," she revealed that's she married Kardashian at such a young age after dating for four years. She was then 22 years old.

"Sooner or later during my life when I was in my 30s, I had an affair and my biggest regret was the fact that it broke up my family."

She admitted not knowing what to do with four kids at that time of her infidelity, and she was single. Jenner was also worried not knowing where to live at that time and not knowing what she was going to do or how to make a living.

In her 30s, she had an affair with professional soccer player Todd Waterman, who was ten years her junior.

Waterman told the Daily Mail in 2012 that their love swept them away, making their own "different, special reality."

He admitted not exercising any caution or self-restraint because he thought bought of them were really in love."

In Jenner's book "All Things Kardashian," she wrote how Robert Kardashian hired a private investigator to catch them in the act and was eventually confronted with the couple by the lawyer in a Beverly Hills restaurant.

Kris Jenner then remembered herself up by her bootstraps and just had started praying to God and asked him to strengthen and give her power and ability to change her life.

"It was my turn to really grow up," she told the 73-year-old fashion designer.

The separation wasn't only hard on Jenner but was hard on her four kids at that time, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian, and Robert Kardashian Jr, when they found out when their father was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in July 2003. Two months later, he passed away.

Jenner also shared that she worked several jobs during her transitional period and that was when she met her ex-husband Bruce Jenner, now Caitlyn Jenner, when a friend set them up.

The "momager" credited his Olympic-winning husband with helping her find her passion for managing schedules for his then speaking engagements and ultimately becoming the dynamic manager she is today.

Aside from her regrets, one thing she is extremely proud of is the empire she built for her entire family, starting with "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," which aired over 13 years ago.

The Jenner Communications founder said she knows people relate to different things and that's what makes people interested.

"Because they go along this journey with us and there are marriages and divorces and births of babies and Bruce and his transition... there's a lot of stuff!"

As the show progress, so as her daughters' careers.

The Kardashian trio is just some of the highest-paid endorsers and reality stars in the entertainment industry.

Kendall Jenner is the highest-paid model in the entire fashion world today, and her sister, Kylie Jenner is the youngest self-made billionaire thanks to her cosmetics and skincare empire, Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin respectively.

