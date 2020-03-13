Just 3 Wishes: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ONLY Want These After 'Megxit

Two more weeks of being full-time working royals, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry is set to officially step down as senior members of the royal family.

There are so many different speculations about their future, but one royal expert suggests that the couple, together with their 9-month-old son Archie Harrison, will dedicate their future to find somewhere that could make them feel safe, heard and respected.

According to royal expert Omid Scobie on his podcast, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex aim at being with people that they like to be around with and those who they have faith in after stepping down as senior royals.

"The future is about picking places where they feel safe, and they can feel they're being heard and respected."

Because Omid thinks these, he believes that maybe there hasn't been enough of safety and respect in the couple's recent years that's why they are so keen to have these changes.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have faced a ton of hate when they spoke about their experiences in their ITV documentary interview.

Last year, during the couple's trip to South Africa, Meghan Markle admitted that she felt like they were just "existing" and "not living."

"It's hard. When I first met my now-husband, my friends were really happy because I was so happy. But my British friends said to me, 'I'm sure he's great but you should not do it because the British tabloids will destroy your life."

At that time, Meghan admitted that it was naïve of her to think that adding, "I didn't get it. It's been complicated."

On March 31, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry bid farewell to the life of royalty.

Royal sources revealed that the 35-year-old prince and his wife found their last few weeks and its process difficult, despite their beaming smiles at the final official appearances during the farewell tour over the last week.

According to royal correspondent Katie Nicholl, it hasn't been easy for anyone and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are "pretty emotional."

One other person who is reportedly taking it badly is Kate Middleton.

According to Vanity Fair, the Duchess of Cambridge is feeling "very sad" because she was once part of the happy trio with her husband, Prince William and her brother-in-law, Prince Harry.

An Us Weekly report also said that the mother-of-three misses her friendship with Prince Harry and that she's afraid she'll never be close to him again once he moves to Canada.

Nicholl also claims that the two princes are even not in regular touch anymore, adding that their previous riftis a source of sadness for the entire royal family, particularly the Queen.

Though the two are understood to have made peace with one another before Prince Harry left for Canada in January, the brothers are said to be not in regular contact with one another.

A friend close to the Sussexes told the royal expert that they had very little downtime during their packed schedule over the weekend as they finish their final round of engagements in the UK.

After March 31, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will no longer use their HRH titles and will be splitting their time in the UK and Canada as they gain financial independence.

