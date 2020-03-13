Coronavirus Effect! Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert Share Late-Night Monologues in Empty Studio [VIDEO]

What could be eerier than watching America's beloved late-night shows with all those empty chairs? It feels different to watch Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert talk to an empty studio sans the laughing crowd, but the coronavirus pandemic continues to change the entertainment industry more than what one it could imagine.

A Global Health Concern

As the number of people falling victim to the coronavirus continues to increase, industries all over the world continue to suffer -- including the entertainment industry. Movie premieres and film production have been put on hold indefinitely due to the ongoing pandemic.

Businesses lose exponential income while ordinary citizens panic for their lives. People are losing their jobs, but there is nothing they could do about it as their health is also a primary concern.

This global health concern has indeed affected the movie and television industry. In fact, late-night show hosts Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert both recorded their respective shows without a live audience.

For the first time, the "Tonight Show" and the "Late Show" broadcast with the audience chairs left empty, casting an eerie tone over what usually are cheery talk shows.

"Like you, I watch the news and I am as confused and freaked out as you are," Fallon admitted at the beginning of the episode. "But what I do know is that we're here for each other." The host then reassured his viewers that he is there for them and he feels they are there for him, too.

Looking at the Brighter Side

In a heartbeat, from a serious tone, the "Tonight Show" host segued into something more light and comforting. The comedic monologue picked on the appearance of Sarah Palin on "The Masked Singer."

"When a conservative celebrity is set to join a reality show, will it ever be a problem?" Fallon jokingly said.

Normally, the crowd would laugh at it, but not this time. He went on to talk about the coronavirus as the show went on, but it was nothing like the news. He made things light to hopefully bring comfort to the fact that everyone's lives are changing because of it.

Even "Late Show" host Stephen Colbert admitted how the coronavirus left everyone in shock and disbelief.

"The only people in the audience right now are members of the staff," Colbert said as he opened the show. "There are two things to keep in mind: you don't want to be part of the hysteria, but you also want to act with an abundance of caution."

Later on, he talked about the jokes that he makes in the show and how his audience always seem to disagree with him.

"In my mind, all my jokes are perfect. The only person that ever disagrees with me is the audience," Stephen continued. "Can't disagree with me now, can you?"

While the two hosts remain professional amidst the virus scare, the NBC management has decided to put a halt on the production of its late-night shows until March 30. Repeats of the show will air starting Friday, March 13.

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, people working in the entertainment industry continue to suffer. As productions are put on hold, people lose their jobs, which means family incomes are at great risk. Perhaps the only question left to ask is this: when will these entertainment projects resume?

