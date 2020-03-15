Nicki Minaj's Sex-Offender Husband Released Pending Trial, Only Wants One Thing!

Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty is in a pre-trial release, and he only wants one thing: the ability to surf the Internet. This is something he is at present banned from doing so, since he has a pending criminal case.

According to TMZ, Petty has submitted legal documents asking fervently for a California judge to give him the consent to use the Internet.

Petty was recently arrested for failing to register as a sex offender even if he is one when he moved to California with Nicki. He was released pending trial, but one condition of this pre-trial release is that he cannot do anything over the world wide web.

Based on the docs, prosecutors have already given consent to Kenneth's request. However, the judge is yet to sign it off.

It is unclear at present why he wants to, although one can surmise that he is just bored out of his mind during this period.

Petty acquired his status as a sex offender in New York back in 1995 after he committed first-degree attempted rape.

However, at present, he pled not guilty to the accusations that he failed to register as a sex offender.

He is imposed with a curfew and has to wear an ankle monitor while he awaits for the next month's court date to come. He cannot travel beyond Southern California. There is also great reason to think he is really bored and need to be online to become socially relevant.

It remains to be seen if this incident can lead certain people to say bad things about Nicki Minaj and her choice of a man.

While Nicki Minaj remains very supportive of her husband, some fans and other personalities have questioned her taste. Wendy Williams reportedly told Entertainment Tonight, "The way this show is going today, we did not have enough time to get to Nicki Minaj's (husband)... But let me tell you something Nicki, that's going to be my first story tomorrow." She added, "I'm going to lead with this: You should've never married him because now you've ruined everything about what your brand could be."

Williams also blasted the famous female rapper for even marrying Petty in the first place. According to her, Minaj made the wrong decision to be with someone who has an unforgivable sin or crime. This will forever tarnish her reputation and she will never have a chance with the public.

For the record, Williams and Minaj never got along, way before this happened. It is also not the first time that William went after Petty. In the previous instance, Minaj was able to defend Petty and blasted Williams back on her "Queen Radio."

"It's not about doing your job. There are people who report the news and there are people who do it with an evil intent in their heart," Minaj said.

Minaj then went for the jugular and hit Williams back with the latter's problems with her own marriage. Minaj said that she's praying for Williams because she knows she must be hurting.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles