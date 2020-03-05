[WATCH] Kylie Jenner Posts 'Weird Ass Video' After Fans Dissed Her Toes

Kylie Jenner truly has her chic way of dealing with all the criticisms she receives online. This time, she posed a "weird-ass video" and blasted it to her haters online!

On March 3, Kylie shared a photo of her and her older sister, Kendall Jenner, while posing in matching swimsuits.

"Day 1," the 22-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder wrote in the caption, unveiling to her 164 million followers on Instagram that the Jenner sisters took time off to go on a beach vacation together.

However, instead of wholly complimenting the two for their well-built and sizzling hot bodies, most people shifted their attention to a "strange" part on Kylie's foot -- her middle toe.

On the picture, Kylie's little middle toe seemed to be smaller than the other ones, and it caused netizens to feast on it online.

One user commented, "Zoom in on Kylie's toes."

"I know this is irrelevant as fuck but has anyone ever noticed that Kylie Jenners 3rd toe is shorter than her 2nd AND 4th toe. Like what the weird feet?????," another wrote.

At least hundreds of Instagram users reposted the picture of the toe online. Since it spread quickly, it caught the youngest self-made billionaire's attention, too.

Kylie's Clap Back With "Weird-Ass Video"

The "Keeping Up with The Kardashians" star finally hit back and shared multiple posts on her Instagram Story to answer her fans' questions about her toe.

In the first set of stories, Kylie shared a number of zoomed-in videos of her feet. It was then followed by an emoji-captioned version of her now-viral Instagram photo.

"Everyone wants to come for my f*cking toes," she said in the video. According to Kylie, she got the "cute-ass" feet after she broke her middle toe back when she was still in middle school.

Kylie also tried to demonstrate how her toes truly move. As what she had shown in the video, her toe can be seen getting "out of place" whenever she flexes it up.

"There's nothing you can do about a broken toe, so it just had to heal how it wanted to heal. So when I flex this up. This is a weird-ass video," Jenner responded to the trolls.



The young entrepreneur then directed her followers' attention to her sister, Kendall, whose toes also appeared to be sporting the same odd look.

"I'm sorry but wuttt" Kylie wrote over a zoomed-in photo of Kendall's feet.

Kylie's Not Alone!

It was not the first time that netizens flocked online and made fun of one of the Kardashian-Jenner membes' toes.

In August 2019, Kim Kardashian found herself in an awkward photoshop scandal where she seemed to have six toes on one of her feet.

As soon as the commenters ridiculed Kim's toes, the KKW Beauty mogul immediately took it down from the networking site and let her representative do the explanation.

According to the rep, the sixth toe was not a result of the photo editing application but rather the "sideways angle of the star's foot."

