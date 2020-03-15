Ayesha Curry 'Grateful' Stephen Curry Did THIS After NBA Suspension

Ayesha Curry is one happy wife knowing that her husband Stephen Curry is with them at home.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the television host is blissful that the rest of the games for this NBA season has been suspended because it meant having her husband home at this trying time.

Tested for Coronavirus

The NBA has decided to suspend its 2019-20 campaign indefinitely, and Ayesha Curry is one grateful wife for the announcement.

According to a source who spoke with Hollywood Life, Ayesha is grateful to have her husband home with them. She also believes that the NBA made the right call. The league's decision to suspend the games came right after one of its players tested positive for the coronavirus.

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert first tested positive for the corona. After which, Gobert's Jazz teammate Donovan Mitchell tested positive, too.

"She's not panicking or anything, but it is comforting to have Steph home," the Holly Wood life source said of Ayesha before adding that the family would celebrate Steph's birthday at home.

The source also shared that although the family is happy, they could not help but worry about others, especially their elderly family and friends. The couple fears about the domino effect it is going to create and how it is going to make it most difficult to the vulnerable.

Paying It Forward

As soon as the announcement of the closure of schools in Oakland was made, both Ayesha and Steph got worried about the kids who rely on the free lunch programs in their communities. This health crisis will put more people at risk, so they know they have to make a move to help those in need.

The couple stepped in to make sure that the underpriveleged kids in Oakland will still get fed despite the health emergency.

"They didn't stop there. At the moment, they are brainstorming how else they could provide help for those who need it," the source added.

The television personality posted an Instagram video on Friday to call on people for help. In an effort to extend help, Ayesha encouraged her followers to donate to the Alameda County Community Food Bank in Oakland, California and other food banks near their area.

Everyone is encouraged to help, especially those who can. Food banks serve those who could not feed themselves at this difficult time.

Quality Family Time

Despite the virus scare, there is something good about this community quarantine. Steph and Ayesha are kept active by their three children Riley, 7, Ryan, 4, and Canon, 1.

In a video the proud mother posted on social media last week, they could not help but laugh it out loud despite the advent of the coronavirus. Their only son was making funny faces and noises while Ayesha was trying to talk about spending more time at home with the growing coronavirus scare.

The family of Steph and Ayesha is a picture of happiness and hope amidst all the problems the world is facing. And in this time of need, their positive outlook in life is indeed a breath of fresh air.

