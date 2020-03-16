'Suits' Made Meghan Markle Full of Herself, Not Prince Harry or Royal Status?

Meghan Markle has received a lot of criticims since she married into the royal family because of her whiny attitude, but she might have been like that even before becoming part of The Firm.

According to his estranged brother, Meghan became a different person after the success of "Suits."

Meghan Changed Even Before Royal Life

In an interview with the Express, his half-brother Thomas Markle Jr. emphasized that Meghan changed when she found success as a B-list actress in the hit legal drama "Suits." The popularity of her character in the series got to her head, and she allegedly became so full of herself -- neglecting a lot of people including their father.

"Meghan should actually just seriously get off her high horse, call her father, make amends." Tom told Express U.K.

"Suits" is a legal drama series where Meghan played the role of Rachel Zane, a paralegal in a top law firm in New York city aspiring to become a lawyer herself. However, Meg had to leave the show and the entertainment industry when she married Prince Harry.

However, what Meghan thought was a glamorous royal life turned out differently. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex found themselves in hot water when they went a little bit too honest about their life as royals. Meghan admitted that they were struggling and the constant scrutiny from the media did not help at all.

Meghan's whining has put the royal family and its traditions in a bad light. The royal rule was pretty simple: "never complain, never explain." Critics thought the so called honesty about the pressures of living in the spotlight would eventauly backfire.

When it did, everyone thought Meghan would leave. But nobody imagined Prince Harry was coming with her.

Now that they are set to leave the royal family for good, Tom predicts that her half-sister -- whom he emphasized was merely a side character in a series and not an A-list actress -- would eventually divorce Prince Harry.

Overwhelmingly Positive

Just 18 months since they admitted they were dating, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle came out hand-in-hand to tell the world of their happy news. However, the news did not come as a surprise at all.

Months before that, Kensington Palace made an appeal to the media to lay off on Meghan. This was how Harry told the world that he was serious about pursuing her. Back then, the opinion of their relationship was overwhelmingly positive. Everyone was happy that Harry has found his "happily ever after."

Everything was straight out of a fairytale. In an instant, everyone gushed over Meghan's outfits. They liked the photos of their adorable son. It was like everyone could not get over the fact that the couple adored each other so much.

Like it or not, when Meghan and Prince Harry announced their engagement, Meg quickly became one of the most watched women in the world.

Surprisingly though, she has become one of the most divisive as well.

Only a few years after their wedding, the tides turned. The 38-year old Duchess of Sussex could no longer escape public scrutiny about her every move.

Sadly, the hatred has escalated even more when Harry and Meghan announced their decision to take a "step back" from their duties as senior members of the royal family. Royal critics said that it was Meghan who influenced Harry to take on another path -- away from the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to live a private life and explore their options on how to become more financially independent. Their new life together will now begin and all eyes are on them. Will things get more exciting?

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles