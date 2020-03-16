Royal Feud: Prince Harry, Prince William's Relationship 'Worse Than Ever’

Before Meghan and Prince Harry return to the UK for their last royal engagement, Her Majesty the Queen ordered his grandsons to put up a "united front" amid a period of high turmoil in the royal family.

The 93-year-old head of the monarch pushes Princes William and Harry to be cordial to each other and to put aside their differences as the Sussexes bid goodbye to their HRH titles.

"The Queen's hoping everyone will put on a united front when Harry returns to London in March - even though there's still tension behind closed doors. It'll be interesting to watch their body language and see how they are together," an insider told US magazine.

William and Harry's Relationship "Worse Than Ever"

Then came the much-anticipated "Fab Four" reunion and the high hopes for their reconciliation surrounding the rumored royal feud.

However, things did not go quite as planned after reports say that the relationship between Prince William and Harry has gotten "worse than ever."

A source told the Daily Mail the strained relationship between the two escalated even before Meghan Markle entered their family.

Prince Harry Spills the Tea During Scandalous Phone Call with Greta Thunberg

Last week, the Duke of Sussex has found himself in the middle of the controversy after he accidentally opened up to two Russian pranksters who disguised themselves as the Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and her father Svante.

Prince Harry spoke about his experience during his military service and how it contributed to making him "normal."

"You forget, I was in the military for ten years so I'm more normal than my family would like to believe," he mentioned.

Royal Rift Between Princes Harry and William

During his service in the army, Prince Harry found his time more fulfilling than his civilian life where he reportedly struggled as he returned.

Moreover, as Prince William being the eldest- meaning he has a bigger role in the royal family, has led to Prince Harry's disappointment over playing second fiddle to his brother.

"Harry has always been looking for signs that he belongs, but soon all he could see - I think wrongly - were signs that told him he wasn't needed," a royal source told the news outlet.

"He should have taken his father's advice and stayed in the military. Leaving the army was the worst thing he could have done."

Another source claims: "It didn't help that William never let Harry forget which of them was going to be king."

The Duke of Sussex Disrespecting the Queen and the Monarchy

Apart from their roles as the members of the royal family, the Duke of Cambridge thinks that the 35-year-of prince "disrespected" both the monarchy and their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

"William is said to feel insulted by his brother's recent comments, including the stream of remarks on Harry and Meghan's Sussex Royal website, which many have taken as implied criticisms of the Royal Family. William feels his brother has 'disrespected' the institution of the monarchy and-most woundingly of all-their grandmother the Queen."

As for the Duke of Sussex, he felt dismayed and unhappy because it seems that he was "cut adrift by his own relatives" and he believes that his wife, Meghan was not truly welcome in their family.

