Kim Kardashian’s Throwback Photo Reignites ‘Nose Job’ Debate: Did She Do It?

Plastic surgery rumors seem to haunt one of the most controversial Hollywood stars, Kim Kardashian-West. However, the million-dollar question remains out there: did she do it or not?

This came after the reality star turned businesswoman posted a throwback photo on her Instagram account.

The SKIMS founder chose to re-upload a snap of her from more than 10 years ago, which showed the bright-eyed Kim K in her side profile wearing a high bun, subtle eye makeup and a nude lip while topping off the look with a statement piece jewelry.



"Bored and organizing lots of pics on my computer. Get ready for some good throwbacks. This seems about 2009," Kim wrote in her caption.

Kim K's Nose Job Rumors

Although the post gained more than 2 million likes, her followers were a bit skeptical if the Hollywood socialite had gone under the knife to enhance her features.

One fan replied: "I remember that nose! So cute," while another user suggested her nose now "looks different".

Another commenter said: "When you looked your best!! I wish you would have not messed with your face cause you were beautiful the way you were before."

However, the mom of four continues to deny all the accusations. In fact, in her previous interview with Harper's Bazaar, the 39-year-old media personality pointed out that it is all with the makeup.

"Everyone always thinks I've had my nose done or my lips done or just anything to my face like besides Botox, which to me isn't plastic surgery. People always say I've had a nose job and they'll use before and after pictures but the after picture is really taken before. It's so funny, it just depends on how your nose is contoured," Kim explained.

Moreover, during her 2019 interview, she confirmed that fellow celebrities and influencers spought out her advice on which procedure to invest in.

"And people call me all the time, like really famous people, out of the blue and are like, "I know we don't know each other, but I've heard you're the expert and I'm looking to do x, y, and z. Who would you recommend?" And I'll be like, "Actually, I've just researched this!"' Kim told The Cut.

The Kardashian-Jenner Rumored Plastic Surgery Issues

Aside from the KKW Beauty owner, some of her siblings face the same intrigues, one of which is self-made billionaire Kylie Jenner who is rumored to have breast augmentation and lip fillers.

The beauty mogul denied the former but confirmed the latter. According to Kylie, her insecurities led her to have lip fillers.

Kylie revealed that when she was 15 and had her first kiss, a guy told him that she was not a good kisser because of her thin lips. That affected Kylie and resorted to overdoing her lips using a lip liner to achieve that fuller pout.

Another from the Kardashian clan who admitted enhancing her feature is Khloe, who came clean about using fillers in the past but said "they f*up my face".

