Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Start Life in Canada With a Lockdown

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are finally together in Canada, but their reunion was met with a lockdown. The couple is in their $14 million Canadian bolthole when the Prime Minister made an announcement to lock down the borders of Canada amid the coronavirus epidemic.

Canada Is on Lockdown

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are spending their sweet time together at their temporary home in North America. The two are back in Canada just in time before the announcement of its lockdown.

Last week, the royal couple could not help but feel worried about their good friend Sophie Trudeau, wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Sophie is currently in isolation after contracting the virus during her visit to London. It remains unknown if Meghan or Harry met with her while she was in the U.K.

Prime Minister Trudeau addressed the Canadians outside his home while he is in quarantine himself. The head of the state is currently under self-isolation for he might have been exposed to the virus himself.

He has declared a lockdown in all the borders of Canada to keep people in their homes. This would help the government prevent the virus from spreading any further.

On the other hand, Jessica Mulroney, Meghan's best friend, celebrated her 40th birthday while in isolation. On Instagram, the mom of three posted "Quarantine birthday is a new rage and I'm not mad about it."

It remains unknown if Mulroney has met with the Trudeaus with whom she is also known to be friends with.

Canada has put in place its new measures to keep the coronavirus from spreading. Hopefully, the massive education drive would help people understand the ramifications if the virus spreads out and more people get sick.

Together Again

After attending the Commonwealth Day service in Westminster Castle, her last engagement as a senior member of the royal family, Meghan immediately flew back to Canada to be with Prince Archie.

Prince Harry, on the other hand, was left in the U.K. to attend to some unfinished business concerning their resignation from the royal family.

However, a source close to the couple confirmed that the two are finally together in Canada. After several meetings in Buckingham Palace, the Duke of Sussex returned back to Canada at the end of last week to be with his wife and their young son.

Airline companies have put more stringent measures to ensure that passengers with flu-like symptoms are not able to board planes and enter Canadian borders. Only four airports across North America -- including Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver and Calgary -- will be allowed to accept international flights.

"As the virus continues to spread all over the world, we have decided to take an extra step of precaution to keep you and your families safe," Trudeau said.

There are at least 324 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Canada as of March 16, 2020. At the moment, the health workers are looking at 17 prospective cases of coronavirus in the country.

Three new deaths were reportedly linked to coronavirus, bringing the total of fatalities in Canada to four.

