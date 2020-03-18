Prince Harry Just Wants To Go Home ALREADY, Can't Stand Not Being In the Palace, Insider Claims

Prince Harry is finally reunited with his wife Meghan Markle and their son Prince Archie. By the end of March, the couple will be able to start their life anew, away from the pressures of the royal family.

However, although the future seems bright for them, Prince Harry could not deny how painful it is to move forward.

Staying Connected

If there is a person who had to go through a lot for love, it is Prince Harry. He had to move to the other side of the world and leave his family and friends behind.

"Harry is using their group chat now more than ever to stay connected. What he really wants is to go home because he is worried about his family, more so his aging grandparents the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh," Neil Sean, a U.K.-based broadcaster, told Fox News.

A source close to the palace told Sean that the 35-year old Harry is feeling "alone" even with his family in Canada. The Duke of Sussex is trying to navigate himself through a totally new environment. Everything may not seem like the one he grew up in.

"Let us not forget that he will forever be a part of the British royal family. With that comes great responsibility and commitment," Sean explained. Although the prince may not be a senior royal at this time, sometime in the future, he will have to go back and take care of his responsibilities as a member of the family.

"He would really like to be home to help, but he knows he cannot do it now," Sean added.

Future Plans Are On Hold

A palace insider also alleged that Prince Harry is worried about how this global pandemic is going to affect their plans. The couple was too eager to become financially independent. It would have been a perfect time to jump in the wagon until the coronavirus epidemic happened.

"The worldwide epidemic has plunged the world in a financial climate that has been unheard of before. Opportunities for companies to book celebrities for shows or speaking engagements in conferences had been canceled," Sean said.

This fact about the health crisis has greatly impacted people who want to be financially independent. As the royal couple, it might be impossible for them to find a good project to engage in now that every city or country has thought of lockdown to keep the virus from spreading.

"Things could be very tricky for them (both Harry and Meghan)."

"Harry is still very upset with how things are between him and his brother Prince William when he left the U.K.," Sean claimed.

The world has become a witness to the cold treatment the brothers gave each other during the Commonwealth Day service. The two exchanged a simple "Hello" to each other and that was it. Sean added that their mother, the late Princess Diana, would have wanted her sons to make amends. In time, maybe they will.

At the moment, Prince Harry will have to try coping with the challenges of living away from his family. His supporters are hopeful he will be able to survive this.

