CONFIRMED! Second Royal Tests Positive For Coronavirus

With the increasing number of reported cases across countries, even the head of states and royals were not spared from the pandemic disease that is currently sweeping the world.

This came after Prince Albert II of Monaco tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson has confirmed.

Although the ruler's health is in good conditio, he will still be closely monitored by specialists.

The prince is currently being treated by doctors from the Princess Grace Hospital, which is named for his late mother, the former actress Grace Kelly.

Furthermore, the royal family of Monaco has released a statement urging the public to avoid social gatherings and to take things seriously.

"His Serene Highness urges the people of Monaco to respect containment measures and to limit contact with others to a minimum," the statement reads

Prince Albert II will still be continuing to work while keeping in touch with the members of his Cabinet and government.

The tiny territory situated in the Mediterranean enclave currently has nine confirmed cases of the said pandemic.

With that said, the Monaco ruler was the second royal to be diagnosed with coronavirus. Karl von Habsburg, the Archduke of Austria, has been previously tested positive from the same virus and is now undergoing self-isolation.

"It's annoying, but I'm fine. It's not the black plague. I thought it was the usual flu. When a friend called me that he had a positive test at a congress in Switzerland, I was also tested. Panic is not brought in," the 59-year-old royal confirmed through Austrian TV channel oe24.

Coronavirus Update

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump has tested negative after being in close contact with Brazilian press secretary and Brazil's chargé d'affaires in Washington who were tested positive for coronavirus.

U.S. press secretary Stephanie Grisham released a statement saying: "One week after having dinner with the Brazilian delegation in Mar-a-Lago, the President remains symptom-free. I have been in daily contact with the CDC and White House Coronavirus Task Force, and we are encouraging the implementation of all their best practices for exposure reduction and transmission mitigation."

Trump was photographed sitting next to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro at the president's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. Trump was also seen shaking hands with Bolsonaro before having dinner, a week after the president got tested.

As for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, the head of state was tested negative after multiple reports circulated that he was diagnosed with the virus.

"DO NOT BELIEVE IN THE MEDIA FAKE NEWS!" the Brazilian president wrote on Twitter.

Royal Wedding Canceled

On the other hand, Queen Elizabeth II has left her official London residence and moved to Windsor Castle as part of contingency measures to contain the virus.

A spokesperson from the palace released a statement saying: "Her Majesty will move to Windsor Castle for the Easter period on Thursday, March 19, one week earlier than planned. It is likely that the Queen will stay there beyond the Easter period."

Following this, the upcoming wedding of Princess Beatrice and his fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has been forced to cancel.

The royal wedding was set on May 29 at the Chapel Royal in St James' Palace followed by a private reception, given by Her Majesty, in the gardens of Buckingham Palace.

