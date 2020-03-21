Fashion Guru Christian Siriano Takes Big Step To Help New York Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Government and health officials continue to curb the spread of the coronavirus, as confirmed cases rapidly increase over these past few days.

Unfortunately, due to a lack of essential resources like face masks, alcohol, and personal protective equipment (PPE), it may seem impossible to contain the pandemic.

Following this, authorities have issued emergency lockdowns in different countries and states to help control the spread of the virus that is sweeping across the globe.

New York City Seeks Medical Supplies To Combat The Pandemic

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced that all workers in non-essential businesses are required to stay home to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cuomo also pointed out that the city needs more medical supplies, hospital beds, and ventilators to cater to the patients.

Moreover, the governor asked private sectors and businesses to help them manufacture personal protective gear such as masks and gloves.

Christian Siriano To The Rescue

With the government's plea for assistance, fashion designer Christian Siriano has offered to make free face masks for medical service workers.

"If @NYGovCuomo says we need masks my team will help make some. I have a full sewing team still on staff working from home that can help." the designer posted via his Twitter.

The governor immediately replied through his Twitter and thanked the fashion designer for his help.

"We're in contact with @CSiriano. I appreciate his help so much. Who's next? Let's do this together, NY!"

Meanwhile, Siriano's publicist Bianca Bianconi confirmed to BuzzFeed News that they have already started sewing the face masks; however, this is strictly for "hospital personnel."

"Christian has a staff of sewers on salary sitting at home and ready to work. They're starting to make them now, which we will donate and then a plan will be put together as we flesh it out to manufacture them/more," Bianconi said.

The "Project Runway" alum's movement has inspired small business owners and other designers to consider doing the same thing and help the community the best way they can.

"I was thinking the same thing. I've got a small factory that can pump out masks, too. We're in the east village, small. But could probably make 500 a day," a Twitter user wit the handle @pamelabarsky commented.

Hollywood A-listers Gives Back To Fight The Outbreak

Several high-profile celebrities have also pledged their donation in the fight for the health crisis that has struck the world.

This includes power couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, who donated $1 million to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada to provide affected families decent meals during the COVID-19 crisis.

"Frozen" star Kristen Bell announced on Instagram that she is donating $150,007.96 to No Kid Hungry. The actress also shared that her two daughters also pitch in money from their piggy banks.

The British pop star Rita Ora has teamed up with the United Nations to design merch to benefit the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and the Swiss Philanthropy Foundation.

International pop icon Lady Gaga has also shared that her cosmetics company Haus Labs plans to donate 20 percent of its online profits from the previous week to local food banks in New York City and Los Angeles.

