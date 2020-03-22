Queen Elizabeth II Still Working? She's Keeping In Touch With THIS!

As the government of the U.K. set out ways to curb the increase of COVID-19, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that "tighter measures" might be implemented if people do not take the authorities' advice regarding coronavirus seriously.

Currently, the country's confirmed cases soared to more than 5,000 and fatalities jumped from 48 to 281 in the past few weeks.

Following this, Buckingham Palace was forced to postpone the Queen's scheduled appearances over the coming weeks "as a sensible precaution" in the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Royal Aide, Tested Positive for Coronavirus

This came after the Queen's aide was reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus while Queen Elizabeth II was at Buckingham Palace.

Since the unnamed aid was diagnosed with the virus, all the royal staff who came in contact were ordered to undergo self-isolation.

The Queen Uses Facetime, Skype To Stay Connected

Queen Elizabeth II has moved to her private home in Windsor Castle together with the Duke of Edinburgh as the palace sets precautionary measures.

With this, the 93-year-old head of the state is reportedly learning to use communication apps such as FaceTime and Skype to stay connected with the other members of the royal family.

Buckingham Palace is said to be in the works with the government to provide "calm reassurance" to the nation.

Her Majesty the Queen to Deliver a Televised Address

In their efforts to appease the public's panic over the coronavirus pandemic, Her Majesty the Queen is set to deliver a televised address to "lift the nation's morale".

A source told The Express: "It has been agreed the address will happen at a key moment in the crisis and that it will be a hugely important way to lift the nation's morale.

"There is no one more experienced than Her Majesty and she will know exactly the right moment to address the country," the source explained.

"Sadly, there are some very difficult times ahead. The country is going to be hurting. The voice of Her Majesty will provide calm reassurance that, ultimately, we will get through this."

Aside from the Queen's annual Christmas message, this will be the first time that Her Majesty will do a televised address after The Queen Mother's death in 2002 at the age of 101.

Queen's Encouraging Safety Message

Before this, the longest-reigning British monarch has reminded the public regarding the importance of changing our daily routines to protect "the most vulnerable."

The Queen also encouraged everyone to unite amid the health crisis and to "focus on the common goal."

She also thanked front liners and health workers for their sacrifices and commitment to public service and also urge everyone to take its part to fight the spread of coronavirus

"We are enormously thankful for the expertise and commitment of our scientists, medical practitioners, and emergency and public services; but now more than any time in our recent past, we all have a vitally important part to play as individuals - today and in the coming days, weeks and months.

