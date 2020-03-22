Cardi B Claims NBA Players Are Getting Paid To Say They Have Coronavirus

Everybody knows that Cardi B is one of the most vocal celebrities these days amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Recently, in an Instagram Live, she thinks that the NBA players are getting paid to say that they have the coronavirus.

"I be seeing these basketball players who say, like, "Yeah, I have the coronavirus, but I don't got no symptoms," Cardi B said. "I feel like they pay n****s to say that they got it."

Cardi B's Instagram Live garnered more than 1 million watchers. Her tirades came after the lack of information concerning the coronavirus, the lack of action from the government and her conspiracy theory that famous celebrities also have it.

She questioned the government if there are spraying disinfectants in the street and if they are checking each person's temperature to see if they have the coronavirus. According to her, "when they put Wuhan, China in quarantine, they were spraying s*** in the streets and knocking on each door taking people's temperature."

Cardi B also explained how there was a lack of information about the uncertainty surrounding the virus' initial asymptomatic nature.

"How am I supposed to know that I have the coronavirus? How am I supposed to know when I am supposed to get tested for it?" the 27-year-old rapper asked.

The "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker may be confused and frustrated, but it is worth noting that athletes and other celebrities have chosen to get tested after coming in contact with people who has the coronavirus.

For instance, Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz tested positive to have the COVID-19, so the other players who came in contact with him were tested as a precaution in an effort to track just how far the disease has spread and to limit interactions with others.

The rapper is also not impressed by the U.S. government's response to the pandemic.

While everybody's quarantined at home, she questioned, "what is the government doing?" It also echoed her previous Instagram Live last week, in which she pleaded with someone in charge to let her know what is going on.

"If you work at f****** Pentagon, let a b**** know," Cardi B stated.

On Day 5 of the quarantine, many fans believe that maybe Cardi B is losing her mind. Much like much of the country, the rapper is struggling with the entire social distancing thing.

However, she was able to raise money while being at home.

Cardi B was able to make her way up the charts this week, thanks to her rants. Her coronavirus outburst was turned into a song and unexpectedly reached number 11 on the iTunes charts on Thursday.

The "Coronavirus" rant-turned-song was produced by a fan on Twitter who uploaded it to iTunes. When Cardi B found out about it, she revealed that she would donate the proceeds from the track to victims of the deadly disease.

Since then, the rapper watched the song race up the charts, evens sharing screenshots on her Instagram.

Just days before her explosive outburst entered the charts, Cardi B said she had to push back the release date of her new song because of the coronavirus.

