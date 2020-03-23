Michonne Out Of 'The Walking Dead' -- Here's Why

"The Walking Dead" has become one of the most-watched series in the U.S. and all over the world. It has created its own fan base after several seasons.

As the years went by, the story has evolved from being about the life and survival of the main character Rick Grimes to something involving the lives of other characters who are strong enough to fight the dead.

One of the most beloved characters, Danai Gurira -- who played the role of Michonne -- has swung her katana one last time in the latest episode in the series entitled "What We Become."

Bidding The "Dead" Goodbye

Gurira made an important announcement during the Comic-Con in San Diego In July 2019.

"I would just like to say this has been one of the purest joys in my life," the "Black Panther" star revealed. She also added that the decision to leave the show was "very difficult" but it was one that she needed to do.

"I am very thankful for the experience I've had in ways that I can't even express right now," she continued.

Gurira added that the connection between her and the other cast members of the show does not end when she leaves. She pointed out that as much as she wanted to stay, she felt that she had been called for to do other things.

"As a creator of work, I am filled with a lot of pain about leaving and a lot of gratitude to all. I love you guys," Gurira said.

Moving Forward

After seven seasons with "The Walking Dead," Michonne is sent on another adventure that may seem to be featured in the upcoming episodes of the franchise.

The last episode of Michonne began with a flashback of how her strong and abled character met Andrea, played by Laurie Holdren. She saw Andrea stumble while running for her life, so Michonne provided her with the help she needed at that time.

Fans could see her wearing a hood with two armless and mouthless walkers walking a few feet away from her. She kept them for her own protection to keep the other walkers away. As the episode continues, Michonne finds herself wondering about an alternate reality where she left Andrea to die and went on to save herself.

Did Michonne's character die in "The Walking Dead"? Fans will have to continue watching to find out.

However, Scott Gimple revealed in the "Talking Dead" that Michonne's story isn't quite done yet.

"There will be more of her," Gimple said.

Walking Dead: The Movie

"The Walking Dead" spinoff movies are already in the works. In an episode of "Talking Dead," Gurira and the other stars of the series revealed some facts about the movie they are working on.

The fans are wondering if Michonne's character would still be part of the movie. Will she find Rick Grimes in the film?

Scott M. Gimple, the franchise chief, teased on "Talking Dead" that both Rick Grimes and Andy Lincoln will not easily give up their boots for anything. He added that there would be more of the current Judith than Rick's.

"There are obvious clues about the upcoming episodes and that of the film franchise," Gimple said. "A whole new story would be unfolding and Michonne's character would be moving towards it."

The first of "The Walking Dead" spinoff movies has not started production yet. At the moment, Gurira is busy working for the script and production of "Americanah," an HBO Max series.

"The Walking Dead" airs every Sunday on AMC. Sit back and relax. It is a date every 9 p,m.

