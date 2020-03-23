What Taylor Swift Truly Feels About Kanye West Feud -- REVEALED!

Taylor Swift has finally broken her silence about the video that leaked on Friday. Her fans from all over the world might have seen it and she has an important message for all of them.

The "Dark Horse" singer reminds everyone that there are more important things to focus on.

A Call To Help Fight The Coronavirus

The "Love Story" singer is urging all her fans to shift their focus on something more important. In her Instagram stories, she posted a long message to remind everyone that at this time of crisis, it is best to think of ways to help instead.

"The World Health Organization and Feeding America are some of the organizations that I have been donating to. If you have the ability, please join me in donating in this crisis," Swift wrote.

She directed her fans to organizations they could give their help, especially in the advent of the coronavirus pandemic. The "You Need To Calm Down" singer encouraged her fans to look beyond the leaked video and instead focus their attention on something more worthwhile.

Neither Kanye West nor Kim Kardashian gave a comment on the leaked video. Although the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star has leaked snippets of the video back in 2016, she did not address the issues at this time. In fact, the reality star "liked" a comment that referred to the video as "nothing new."

The Video That Started It All

In her Instagram account, Taylor Swift posted a message to all those who are asking her about how she feels about the video footage that involved her and Kanye West.

"The video only proved that I was telling the truth the whole time about 'that call' that started everything," Swift wrote.

Furthermore, she emphasized that the video was illegally recorded. She believed that it was edited and manipulated to frame her, her family, and her fans through hell for four years. Then she directed everyone to do this.

"SWIPE UP to see what really matters," Swift further wrote on her Instagram stories.

She was referring to the 25-minute video that leaked on Friday night about the infamous call with rapper Kanye West. The first leak of the video reveal that taylor approved of Kanye's lyrics in his song "Famous," one which called Taylor a "bi**h."

However, in the latest leak, Taylor never approved of the lyrics, showing that she was the victim all alonng.

Moreover, in the said video, the 42-year old rapper was heard asking the 30-year old singer to tweet about his new song.

"So my next single, I wanted you to tweet it...so that's why I'm calling you. I wanted you to put out the song," he told the Grammy award-winning young artist.

Their conversation went on about the "controversial line" included in the song. They talked about how Kanye's wife Kim wanted the line to be "I feel like Taylor Swift might owe me sex."

However, the final song released included the lyrics, "I feel like I and Taylor might still have sex."

Both parties never said a word about the feud, nor did they talk to each other about it ever again. Kanye and Kim remained mum about the feud while Taylor Swift went on to record her album "Reputation," which contained songs that spoke of the depressive state she was in following their drama.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles