Dua Lipa Makes Major Decision About Upcoming Tour, Album Release Amid COVID-19 Crisis

From free Instagram live concerts and viral TikToks, celebrities are exploring their ways to entertain their fans and use their social media platforms for a good cause.

Singers like Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande encourage their fans to practice self-isolation while actor and former politician Arnold Schwarzenegger gets creative and uses his donkey and miniature pony to urge the public to stay at home.

Dua Lipa Get Emotional As She Announce Release of New Album

However, an emotional Dua Lipa went on Instagram live as she announced adjustments regarding her upcoming tour and album launch.

In her QandA, the "Don't Start Now" artist tearfully confirms that she will be postponing her Europe and UK arena tours due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

However, on the contrary, the 24-year-old British pop star revealed that she will release her second album earlier than expected.

Her studio album Future Nostalgia will be arriving this week, March 27 instead of its original schedule on April 3.

The "New Rules" hitmaker admitted to her 40.9 million followers that she's having mixed emotions about the decision of releasing the album in the middle of a global outbreak.

"I'm not sure if I'm even doing the right thing," she mentioned, "but I think the thing we need the most at the moment is music, and we need joy and we need to be trying to see the light.

"I hope it makes you smile and I hope it makes you dance and I hope I make you proud," the singer added.

Newest Single "Break My Heart" Will Be Out This Week

Following this, the pop star will also be dropping her new single "Break My Heart" and its official music video on March 25.

The Grammy Award winner hinted that her new song is a "dance-crying" kinda song and says she's excited about it.

"And although the song comes from a really happy place, it's me writing about the fact I am in love and I am so excited and so happy, but I'm like, 'When is it going to go wrong.'"

Dua also explained that her "Break My Heart" single is a "celebration of vulnerability and allowing yourself to feel these things, not really something to ever have an end to it."

Self-Isolation With Anwar Hadid

Just like everyone else, the "One Kiss" hitmaker has been practicing social distancing in her London home with her boyfriend Anwar Hadid.

The 20-year-old model is the younger brother of international supermodels, Bella and Gigi Hadid.

In her Instagram post, the pop star gave her fans a sneak peek of their quarantine life amid the chaos caused by the pandemic.

The young couple was sporting face masks while sticking their tongue out as they posed in front of a mirror.

"Self-care Sundays ok," the singer wrote.

Dua and Anwar's rumored relationship started after being photographed at the British Summer Time festival in Hyde Park in 2019.

Since then, the pair are inseparable despite their busy schedules.

READ MORE: Ellen Degeneres Hurting From 'Mean Boss' & 'Diva' Accusations: 'I Miss My Staff!'

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles