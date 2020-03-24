No Chromatica! Lady Gaga Cancels Album Launch After Ruined Plans

The little monster fans of Lady Gaga will have to wait a little while longer to hear her new songs. The "Poker Face" singer recently canceled the release of her new album "Chromatica" supposedly on April 10.

No Chromatica Until Further Notice

On Tuesday, the "Shallow" singer revealed through her social media accounts that she has decided to delay the release of her supposedly sixth album. She also explained that she has come to that decision because of the ongoing global health pandemic.

The COVID outbreak has caused a number of shows, concerts, and television and film productions to be put on hold. Lady Gaga's album release is just one of the many disappointments in the entertainment industry amid this health concern.

"I wanted to tell you that after a lot of deliberation, I have made the incredibly tough decision to postpone the release of 'Chromatica'," Gaga said.

She also said that they had originally planned to drop the record on April 10, but she could not say when it would be released. She simply added, "I will announce a new 2020 release date soon."

"This is such a hectic time for all of us, and while I believe that art is one of the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn't feel right to me to release this album with all that is going on with the global pandemic," Gaga said.

"Instead, I prefer that we spend this time focusing on finding solutions. It's important to me that the attention is on getting essential medical equipment to healthcare professionals, making sure kids who depend on public schools for meals get the assistance they need, and that we help those who will be financially impacted by this pandemic."

The "Bad Romance" singer went on to assure her fans that her planned "Chromatica Ball Tour" would go on as planned, though they would only happen at a later date this year. Lady Gaga also gave her fans an update on her Las Vegas residency shows.

They have been postponed from April 30 to May 11 due to the guidelines provided by the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention. She remains hopeful that the scheduled shows would continue when the restrictions have been lifted.

Secret Coachella Performance

The "Born This Way" singer also revealed the secret plans she made about the release of "Chromatica." Gaga revealed a secret set at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. It is the annual event in California that usually happens across two weekends in April. However, for this year, the festival has been moved to October.

"I had so many fun things planned for us to celebrate together..some of which I am planning to share with all of you very soon!" Gaga wrote.

"Chromatica is still very much on the way and I can't wait."

The Grammy-award winning singer left her fans with a passionate message of hope and inspiration.

"To my fans, we are strong, we are loving and we are the kindness punks," Gaga said. At this trying times, even the singer herself reminds everyone to practice kindness and keep that hope that all will be well again.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles