LOOK! Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel Social Distancing In Snowy Mountain

Justin Timberlake is spending time with his wife Jessica Biel and their son Silas amid the coronavirus scare. And although it remains unclear where this celebrity family is spending their quarantine period, it looks like they are putting social distancing into practice.

Practicing Social Distancing

On Wednesday, the "What Goes Around Comes Around" singer shared a scenic photo of a snowy mountain range featuring his wife and their dog on his official Instagram page. The 39-year old singer is obviously practicing social distancing with his wife and their 4-year old son amid the growing coronavirus cases in the United States.

"Out here social distancing with the fam and a lot of these trees. I hope you guys are staying safe and healthy," Timberlake wrote on the caption of the photo.

The "Cry Me A River" singer also wrote a message of encouragement to all his followers saying that he is one with them in this crisis.

"We need to stick together and look out for each other during this crazy time. Go through my stories for some ways you can help your local communities," Timberlake said. He added that while there is a lot of confusion at the moment, there are also a lot of ways that people can help each other.

The "Palmer" actor encouraged everyone to help in every way they can. Along with the post, he tagged several organizations including Feeding America, American Red Cross, Save The Children Foundation and the World Central Kitchen. These are all non-profit organizations aimed at providing support for the vulnerable members of the community.

They have been working extra hard to respond to the needs amid the coronavirus scare helping people who are in need.

The singer's post stirred up his follower's curiosity and it got them guessing where the couple could be practicing social distancing. Most of them guessed they could be spending some quiet time with Biel's family in Colorado. Some thought they might be in their home in Montana.

Celebrating Love In The Time Of The Coronavirus

Timberlake and Biel have been married since 2012 and theirs is not a perfect relationship. In November 2019, Justin got involved in a PDA scandal where he was caught on camera holding hands with his "Palmer" co-star Alisha Wainwright in a bar in New Orleans.

Justin was quick to clarify that there was nothing going on between him and Alisha. The actor also issued a public apology to his wife for putting her in an embarrassing situation. Everyone hoped that the couple would be able to move past the scandal.

Earlier this month, Justin threw a pajama party in honor of Biel's birthday. In the caption, he called her the "love of my life." In February, Justin and Jessica were photographed together during the premiere of her acclaimed television series "The Sinner" in Los Angeles. It was their first photo together after the scandal.

As of Wednesday afternoon, almost 60,000 people across the U.S. have been diagnosed positive with the coronavirus. At least 804 patients have succumbed to the disease.

