Kylie Jenner Loss: Kylie Cosmetics, KKW Beauty Shut Down Operations

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, different industries such as tourism and entertainment were forced to postpone transactions amid the ongoing health crisis.

The entertainment industry is feeling the pinch of the pandemic after it reportedly gained a big loss given that several productions, theaters, and films have decided to shut down operations.

As for the beauty commerce, major cosmetic brands like Sephora, Ultra Beauty, and Benefit have announced that they will be temporarily closing some of their physical stores and shifting to online sales to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

However, after an alarming increase of COVID-19 cases globally, the government of California has declared a statewide shelter-in-place order as their sweeping measures to alleviate the situation.

KKW Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics Production Halted

This has led to fulfillment centers blocking all shipments of nonessential products, including beauty products of Kim Kardashian's KKW Beauty and Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics.

In an official statement released by KKW via Twitter, the brand announced that they will be halting the production for the time being in response to the current health crisis. KKW also thanked it's consumers for their "patience and understanding."

To Our KKW Beauty Family: The health and safety of our community is our top priority. Thank you for your patience and understanding. pic.twitter.com/huihZYgFU1 — KKW BEAUTY (@kkwbeauty) March 23, 2020

"While our website remains available to accept orders, our fulfillment center cannot guarantee delivery dates at this time. Your order will receive top priority as soon as we can resume shipping," the statement reads.

The brand also explained that they have adjusted the return policy. Orders placed on or after March 16 may cancel their order for a full refund at any time. "The customer service team will be reaching out via email to every customer who purchased on or after March 16 over the coming days," the brand added.

Shortly after KKW Beauty released the statement, Kylie Cosmetics issued the same sentiments regarding the temporary postponement of their operations.

a message to our Kylie Cosmetics family... pic.twitter.com/EknPCZk1NX — Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) March 23, 2020

The cosmetic line founders are uncertain as to when the normal operations will take place.

Kim K Postponed the Launch of KKW Beauty's New Product

Furthermore, KKW Beauty previously issued a statement announcing the delayed release of their new Classic II eyeshadow palette and nude lip glosses.

This was set to launch on March 20, but they were forced to push back the relase due to the outbreak.

"In the light of what's happening around the globe, we have made the decision to postpone our upcoming online launch of nude gloss and classic II that was scheduled for this Friday, March 20th."

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashian" star also thanked the fans for their "continued support and understanding."

Mastering the Art of Quarantine

Meanwhile, as the government and health officials strictly imposed self-isolation, the 39-year-old social media icon has lamented that she misses her sisters.

Kim recently posted a series of throwback photos of her family, particularly supermodel Kendal Jenner.

As for the beauty mogul Kylie Jenner, she pointed out that her pregnancy prepared her for staying inside for a long period of time.

This was after Kylie purposely hid away from the public while she was pregnant with daughter Stormi whom she shared from ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.

