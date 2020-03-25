Royal Family Coronavirus: Queen Elizabeth II's Status After Prince Charles' Positive Test, Revealed

The Clarence House just recently confirmed that Prince Charles was tested positive for coronavirus and is being treated at his home in Birkhall, in Balmoral Castle estate, Scotland.

The 71-year-old Duke of Cornwall displayed mild symptoms and is currently undergoing self-isolation. Fortunately, his wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles was tested negative, but is also staying at their Birkhall residence.

It is still unclear as to when or from whom the future king of the U.K. acquired the dreaded virus given that the royal was still undertaking numerous royal engagements in mid-March.

God Save The Queen

Meanwhile, the Buckingham Palace reassured the public that Her Majesty the Queen is "in good health."

"Her Majesty The Queen remains in good health. The Queen last saw The Prince of Wales briefly after the investiture on the morning of 12th March and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare," an official statement released by the palace.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the longest-reigning monarch left London and was moved to Windsor Castle a little early than planned.

Following this, the 98-year-old Duke of Edinburgh was also transferred to their royal residence at Windsor from his Sandringham Estate via helicopter.

Since the royal couple is already in their 90s, this is to take extra precautions with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), older people aged 65 years old and above -- especially those with underlying medical conditions -- are at a particularly high risk of contracting the virus.

Royal Aide Diagnosed With Coronavirus

Aside from Prince Charles, one Royal Household staff was also tested positive from the dreaded virus.

It was reported that the royal aide showed early signs and symptoms of COVID-19 while the 94-year-old monarch was still staying at her London residence.

"The worker tested positive before the Queen left for Windsor. But the Palace has 500 members of staff so, like any workplace, it's not inconceivable it would be affected at some stage," the spokesman from the palace announced.

The spokesman also explained that the said staff was immediately placed under self-isolation while the palace enforced strict safety precautions for the rest of the employees.

The Queen Virtually Keeping in Touch While UK is on Lockdown

Due to an increasing number of confirmed cases, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has issued a stay-at-home order and placed the U.K. under lockdown for three weeks.

With this, the head of the monarchy reportedly utilizes communication apps such as FaceTime and Skype to stay connected to other members of the royal family.

Moreover, to alleviate the public's anxiety with the ongoing health crisis, Her Majesty the Queen is set to deliver a televised address to "lift the nation's morale". This is to "provide calm reassurance" to the nation during this "difficult time."

Apart from the Queen's annual Christmas message, this will be the first time that the longest-reigning monarch will do a televised address after The Queen Mother's death in 2002.

