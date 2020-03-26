Feud Intensfies! Taylor Swift's Friend Just Calls Kim Kardashian 'Self-Absorbed!'

Since most of the popoulation are stuck at home due to the suggested community quarantine to avoid coronavirus, more people have a lot of free time to share their two cents in the reignited Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift, and Kanye West feud.

In case you missed it, last week never-before-seen footage of Taylor and Kanye's 2016 phone conversation came to light, proving that the 30-year-old pop star is indeed telling the truth that she never consented the rapper to call her a b**ch in his song "Famous."

Kanye's wife earlier released a part of the clip in hopes of proving that the 42-year-old rapper called Taylor and the singer agreed that it was a cool song. However, in the recently leaked footage, it shows that the rapper did not inform Taylor about the explicit part of the lyrics, which goes: "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/ Why? I made that bitch famous."

A few days after the video went viral on social media, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashian" star took to her social media accounts to address the issue. But instead of apologizing, Kim defended herself and Kanye and called Tay-Tay a liar.

Tay-Tay's Friend To The Rescue

Naturally, Taylor's die-hard Swifties shut down the West couple and even made the #KanyeWestIsOverParty trend on Twitter. But one of Taylor's close friends, Todrick Hall, did not waste his time and slammed Kim point-per-point.

In a series of Instagram Story entries, the 34-year-old singer/songwriter lectured Kim in an explicit rant, which started by calling the reality star a "self-absorbed, entitled, stubborn little queef."

Todrick slammed Kim for saying that she is mortified to address the issue during a time when the world is suffering from a global pandemic.

"After your Ray J video and publicly documenting every crevice of your vagina ... I HIGHLY doubt that you're embarrassed NOW to respond to this," Todrick wrote.

The YouTube star also emphasized that the controversial video speaks for itself.

He said: "She (Taylor) was CLEARLY uncomfortable with the situation & after you publicly embarrass someone TWICE on national television, I think these calls should be going through management or some legit form of professional contact."

Todrick believes that if Kim and Kanye are sincere to get Tay-Tay's approval, they should have sent her an email of the complete version

As per Kim's comparison over Kanye's behind-the-scene personal archive to Taylor's "Miss Americana" Netflix documentary, Todrick called it "mind-boggling."

"Difference is, Taylor had everyone featured in her documentary sign releases, and here's a crazy concept: SHE TOLD THEM THEY WERE BEING FILMED & RECORDED! PERIODT."

At the end of his rant, Todrick calmed down and explained that he could not just "stand by" while Taylor's name is being dragged down. He also revealed that he met Kim once and think that she is kind, but she should have set a good example to her kids.





