Who Was Ariana Grande Kissing? Mystery Restobar Late-Night Smoocher REVEALED!

Rumors sparked that Ariana Grande is back in the dating scene after her short term fling with Social House's Mikey Foster. Fans and paparazzi are eager to know who her mystery guy is.

It came after the pint-sized pop star was spotted locking lips with an unidentified man last April in a resto-bar called "Bar Louie" at Northridge Fashion Center in San Fernando Valley, California.

Mystery Guy No More

Months after her PDA packed night out, eagle-eyed fans speculated that Ariana's new beau is real estate agent Dalton Gomez. This, after they were able to identify his tattoo from the "Bang Bang" artist's social media activities.

The two have said to be spending quality time while self-quarantining together at Ari's place based on her Instagram stories.

According to TMZ, a source claims that the pop star and Dalton have been "seeing each other for several months now."

Although his IG account was set to private, his bio tells that he is in real estate in Los Angeles and works for Aaron Kirman Group.

Based on his company website, the Grammy Award winner's new guy was a Southern California native and has been in the luxury real estate business for five years.

This means he has been selling multi-million dollar houses to many A-list clients. One of his famous celebrity friends is Miley Cyrus where he appeared in her IG stories way back 2017.

As of now, both the pop star and Dalton have not confirmed the dating rumors.

Ariana's Dating HIstory

The "Thank You, Next" hitmaker has a lot of high-profile relationships, this includes Graham Philips, Jai Brooks, Big Sean, Ricky Alvarez, Mac Miller, and comedian Pete Davidson.

In 2008, the pop star met Philips during her early years while in Broadway musical "13." The couple has said to be dating for three years before calling it quits in 2011.

The former Nickelodeon star began dating rapper Big Sean in 2014 after making their couple debut on MTV VMA red carpet. Ari and the songwriter decided to part ways because of their busy schedules.

A source mentioned to Us Weekly: "They both deeply care for each other and remain close friends. We kindly ask that the media respect their wish for privacy regarding this personal matter at this time."

Another short-lived relationship of the singer is with her backup dancer Ricky Alvarez. They have decided to call it quits after being together for 1 year and 3 months.

Ariana and Mac Miller's relationship started as friends. The pop star met the rapper way back in 2012. They confirmed their relationship in August 2016, after they were spotted smooching at a Japanese restaurant in Encino, California.

Two years after, the 26-year-old singer announced their break-up. After the rapper's death on September 7, 2018, Ariana posted a black and white photo of Miller as her tribute to his ex-boyfriend.

The pop star's most publicized relationship was with stand-up comedian and Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. After a week of dating, the couple announced their engagement but soon called it off in October 2018.

READ MORE: Kylie Jenner Makes Big Donation For Coronavirus Relief After Massive Backlash

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles