Kylie Jenner Makes Big Donation For Coronavirus Relief After Massive Backlash

Kylie Jenner, who has been honored as the youngest self-made billionaire, has made a $1 million donation to buy medical supplies for hospital frontliners and first responders.

The reality star is now part of the growing list of celebrities who have donated to aid the coronavirus relief.

Jenner's doctor, Dr. Thais Aliabadi (who also delivered Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster), shared on her Instagram about the massive donation of the Kylie Cosmetics owner.

"I am speechless, my eyes are filled with tears of joy, and my heart is overwhelmed with gratitude. I made a wish to the Universe to gather protective masks for our brave healthcare workers, and today, my dream came true," Dr. Aliabadi said.

The beauty mogul's sizeable donation will help pay for protective gear that will allow doctors and nurses to properly treat patients infected with the COVID-19, without putting themselves at risk of catching the virus.

"From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU @kyliejenner. You are my hero," Dr. Aliabadi furthered.

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star responded to the Instagram post, thanking her doctor for her work.

"I love you! And thank YOU for all the love and care you put into everything that you do! You're an angel on earth," Kylie replied.

Jenner's representative also confirmed to Page Six about the donation.

This is not the first time Jenner did her part in trying to fight against the coronavirus. After the US Surgeon General urged the her to use her influence by telling her followers to stay home, she went on Instagram to ask fans to take the disease seriously and self-quarantine.

"The coronavirus is a real thing," she told her 167 million followers. "Please stay inside. Please practice social distancing and self-quarantining."

Donation After Backlash

Kylie Jenner's million-dollar donation came after the mother-of-one caught head for showing off some high-fashion chopsticks on her Instagram early this week.

The youngest Kar-Jenner sister craved some sushi, and as many fans of the reality star know, she and her daughter are fans of the famous sushi joint, Nobu, and would really love to use her chopsticks that time.

Her Instagram Story showed a video of her opening up a fancy pair of Louis Vuitton chopsticks, which, according to Us Weekly, carries a hefty price tag of $450.

"Gotta start traveling with these," Jenner captioned the post.

While fans let celebrities live their luxurious lives without saying too much about their spending habits, considering everything that has been going on with the world right now, many people are not happy with Kylie's post.

They rushed to social media to call out Jenner's splurging on expensive chopsticks instead of, that time, donating money to aid coronavirus relief.

"Stop for a moment showing your life of luxuries, including sushi sticks that are worth more than our houses. Kylie, stupid!" one Twitter user said.

Sure enough, it is not the first time Kylie has caught heat for flaunting her wealth amid a crisis.

Early this year, fans of the beauty and skincare influencer shared an insensitive post while Australia was burning down because of bushfires. She shared a picture of herself with the caption, "Find ur fire," which she quickly deleted.

Fans then pressured her to donate money to help Australia instead of posting selfies. Fortunately, the KUWTK star donated $1 million to the Australian wildfires relief efforts.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles