Kanye West Uses Race Card To Deflect Criticisms Over Trump Support

Kanye West thinks that just because he showed his loud support of the President, he was already racially discriminated. It can be remembered that there was a heavy backlash over him wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat, but this is the first time that West is using the race card on that experience.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, West claimed that the criticisms he received at the time was akin to racial discrimination. "It reminded me of how I felt as a black guy before I was famous," the musician said.

"When I would walk in a restaurant and people would look at you like you were going to steal something," he explained. "This is your place, Ye, don't talk about apparel. This is your place, Ye, you're black, so you're a Democrat."

It is hard to imagine what he is saying, but his emotions over his experience are naturally valid, of course.

What makes it so ironic is that in the past, he had a different stance. It can be remembered that he once suggested that slavery is a choice. He apologized for it afterwards, but not everyone could forget it.

On this particular interview with the Wall Street Journal, Kim Kardashian's husband was talking about his experience about working closely with Trump to aid in freeing A$AP Rocky last summer. The rapper was detained in a Swedish jail for aggravated assault.

People did not like the fact that the President has become personally invested in this after he "spoke to @KanyeWest" about it, as he wrote in his Twitter account.

It is difficult to see where racial discrimination took place.

At present though, West is again being criticized left and right. Not because he sided with the President over something once more, but because his long-time conflict with Taylor Swift has resurfaced.

Amidst all the panic and anxiety about coronavirus, this feud somehow re-emerged once more. In the news now are either who got positive coronavirus diagnosis or what celebrities are doing at home while in quarantine. However, this feud actually resurfaced after an extended version of the infamous phone call between them leaked.

Kanye is surprisingly keeping mum about the resurfacing of the feud though. It is his wife Kim who is presently engaged in war with Swifties. Taylor Swift, on the other hand, ingenuously used the feud (that no one asked to return) to raise much-needed money for coronavirus efforts.

After the said call leaked, fans had to wait patiently for her to react about it. She did not immediately do so, knowing that this can fuel more attention. When almost all people's attention is all on her once more, she told them to focus on much more important things, such as helping others during the pandemic. This, after she told them that the leaked phone call just proved she was telling the truth all along, just to make sure they know that she is aware of the leak and its implications.

With this leak, fans can now see that West lied and put Taylor Swift in a very bad light. AT the time, Kim Kardashian and her horde of fans also defended West, so Swift truly suffered.

The world thought they moved on from it though. Apparently not.

