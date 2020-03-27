Britney Spears Made a Ridiculous Claim That Got Netizens Trolling and Mocking Her

Oops, she sprint it again..or did she?

Britney Spears has made it again in the headlines after she claims to have set the world record for the 100-meter dash, destroying Jamaican runner Usain Bolt's record by a HUGE margin.

Olympic legend Bolt has impressively set the world record for crossing the 100-meter days in 9.58 seconds in 2009. Meanwhile, the women's world record is 10.49 seconds set by American Florence Griffith-Joyner or "FloJO" in 1988, after having months of rigorous physical and mental training.

Olympic Title Holder Who? "It's Britney B***!"

Britney Spears, on the other hand, spent her one or two weeks while under the quarantine period running a lot and as a result, she accidentally surpassed the world record...or so she claims.

"Ran my first 5 !!!! Getting over your fear of pushing it, in the beginning, is key... once I did that I hit 5 !!!!!" she wrote on a since-deleted Instagram post. To prove it, the singer posted a screenshot of an iPhone stopwatch paused at 5.97 seconds.

Netizens were baffled with the "Baby One More Time" hitmaker's claims and began to troll her on the internet.

"Britney Spears claiming to have broken the 100m world record by nearly four seconds is my favorite self-isolation content of the week so far," posted by @AndyHa.

Jokes On You Says, Britney

The 90s pop icon immediately reacted and clarified the post to her 23.7 million followers on Instagram.

"Obviously I was joking about running the 100-meter dash in 5.97 seconds .... the world record is held by Usain Bolt which is 9.58 seconds .... but you better believe I'm coming for the world record !!!! #joking #workbitch."

In the same post, she said that what the world needs right now is more laughter and encourages her fans to keep on smiling even in the middle of a health crisis.

Spears Gives Back to Fans

The "Womanizer" artist seems to be spending her quarantine days productively by spreading acts of kindness to her fans.

It was reported that the pop icon was sliding into DMs of her loyal supporters to extend a helping hand in these dark times.

She mentioned that she was nominated by her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, to participate in #DoYourPartChallenge as a way to give back to the public amid the coronavirus crisis.

Following this, beauty guru and Youtube celebrity Jeffrey Star used his influence to support his fans by donating money.

Over the weekend, the social media star asked his followers to tweet their CashApp names to give out at least $250 per person.

Furthermore, Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift were secretly sending their fans donations to financially help them in the best way they can.

According to reports, at least 10 lucky fans have already received $3,000 after the 30-year-old pop star slid into their DM to ask for their PayPal account.

The "God is a Woman" hitmaker has been reaching out to her fans and sending them donations ranging from $500 and $1,000 using the Venmo app.

