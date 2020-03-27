Meghan Markle Not Blaming Herself For Harry-William Feud: My 'Conscience Is Clear!'

Earlier this month, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have set their foot in the UK once again after they announced their bombshell news of planning to exit the royal family.

During their last official royal engagement for the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey together with Queen Elizabeth II and other members of Britain's royal family, body-language experts pointed out the tension between "Fab Four."

"As Meghan waves, she and Harry say hi. Kate doesn't look in their direction but talks briefly to the lady in white [Sophie, Countess of Wessex] who's seated right behind her. As Kate sits down, her face is expressionless," according to body-language expert Blanca Cobb.

The expert also recognized Prince William's brief welcome to the Sussexes; however, the Duchess of Cambridge seems to be distant to the couple and showed "lack of acknowledgment" to Meghan and Prince Harry.

Although the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have sailed away from the British monarchy, issues regarding their relationship with the royal couple remain.

Meghan's "Conscience Is Clear"

According to Us Weekly's insider, given that they are now living their new life in North America, Meghan's "conscience is clear and she's not beating herself up for things she can't control" anymore, referring to issues surrounding the royal life.

Moreover, the Duchess of Sussex is also confident that Princes Harry and William "will patch things up eventually."

Royal Rift

Even before the 35-year-old prince announced his relationship to the former Suit's star, rumors regarding his feud with his older brother, Prince Harry was already up in the air.

The royal rift, however, began to intensify after Prince Harry departed from the royal family.

Based on previous reports, the royal brother's relationship has been "forever changed" since they plan to step down as the senior members of the royal family.

An insider told People Magazine that things will never be the same between Harry and William, and since they both have their own family, the only focus of the Duke of Sussex is his wife and son.

This is the opposite of what their late mother, Princess Diana expected them to end up. To recall, the Princess of Wales wanted her sons to be close no matter what and to always have each other's back.

As of now, no one can tell how their relationship will end, but everyone, especially the people around them hoped for the best.

Meghan and Prince Harry Now "In A Better Space"

Previously, it was reported that as the "Megxit" nears, things have been great for the couple and are coping up in their new life.

"Things are in a better space now between the couple and the royal family. While of course there have been tensions, the family is getting through it," a source told Entertainment Tonight.

Before the government of the UK announced that the country will be under three-week lockdown, Meghan and Prince Harry left Britain to be with their 10-month -old son, Archie Harrison who is in Canada and being taken care of by the Sussex nanny and the duchess' best friend Jessica Mulroney.

As the couple transition in their non-royal life, they have decided to live in their $13 million French-inspired mansion located on Vancouver Island, as part of a gated waterfront estate.

