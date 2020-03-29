What Coronavirus? Mark Wahlberg, Mario Lopez Facing Massive Backlash For THIS!

Hollywood celebrities are uniting and using their massive social media followings to educate their fans on the necessity of social distancing and self-isolation.

It came after cities and countries have imposed stay-at-home orders in an attempt to decrease the spread of the coronavirus by limiting social interaction and avoiding non-essential trips.

High-profile stars such as Taylor Swift encouraged supporters to practice self-imposed quarantine, urging them to do it not only for themselves but for the people they love.

"Thank You, Next" hitmaker Ariana Grande also urged her loyal fans to take this seriously and to "read about what's going on" and "don't turn a blind eye" on the impact of the ongoing health crisis.

Moreover, former Disney star and singer Miley Cyrus launched a brand new talk show on Instagram TV called "Bright Minded" with aims to connect people during the coronavirus outbreak.

Mark Wahlberg, Mario Lopez Criticized

Despite these, other celebrities were criticized for their insensitivity to the issue.

Mark Wahlberg and Mario Lopez joined the long list of celebrities who were slammed for refusing to stay at home despite the strict protocol of the government.

It came after the "Deepwater Horizon" star and "Access Hollywood" host posted clips on their respective Instagram accounts of them having a grueling joint workout at F45 training gym in Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles, California.

"Everyone's pretty much been cooped up in their home for the last couple of weeks. I think now more than ever since we don't know when this is going to end, we need to stay active, not just for your physical health but for your mental health," the host mentioned on his video.

Lopez also pointed out that they are practicing social distancing by being six feet away from each other while doing their workout. He then mentioned that the whole area was sanitized and disinfected while showing that they both wore gloves for added protection.

A Hypocrite?

Fans accused the two of being hypocrites after urging the public to stay indoors and practice social distancing to help contain the spread of the dreaded virus.

Although there are a number of people who lauded the duo for being productive and using this free time to have an active lifestyle, others disapproved and slammed Lopez and Wahlberg for ignoring the mandate by the government.

One online user stressed out to do this at home instead of at a gym.

"Hey, narcissist! Why don't you stay in your mansion and exercise instead of possibly spreading Covid19! What's wrong with you?? I guess the Gov wasn't speaking to you?"

"Why are you two in the same room? 'You guys shouldn't even be in the same gym. Should be home with people in your own household only," another user wrote.

California on Stay-At-Home Restriction

On March 19, California Gov. Gavin Newsom set mandatory stay-at-home order and was also the first governor to impose this restriction to help combat the coronavirus.

With this, all non-essentials business was ordered to temporarily shut down, including dine-in restaurants, bars, gyms, and convention centers.

