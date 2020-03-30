Priyanka Chopra Ready To Give Up Career For Nick Jonas?

Nick Jonas and her equally famous wife Priyanka Chopra have completed their first year of marriage, and they are both still going strong.

The former Miss World 2000 titleholder opened up about her marriage with the 27-year-old pop singer and admitted that they are both ready to take it to the next level.

Priyanka Chopra's No.1 Priority

In her recent interview with Tatler Magazine for their March 2020 issue, the "Baywatch" star confessed that his husband and their relationship is "very important" to her.

"Right now, this year's really packed for me in terms of the work that I'm doing and the work that I've taken on," Chopra told Tatler.

"But having a family is very important to me and it always has been. It is something that I definitely want to do and I'm hoping that whenever God wills it, at the right, opportune time, it'll happen."

Despite their busy schedules, the 37-year-old actress and the former Jonas Brother member set a rule that they will not "go more than two/three weeks without seeing each other."

The actress revealed that they have to make sacrifices and make sure that their number one priority is each other above all else.

"It's too hard otherwise, and you've got to work on the relationship, to prioritize it," the 37-year-old beauty queen added.

The Indian born star is currently filming the sequel of the 1999 blockbuster movie "The Matrix" directed by Matrix co-creator Lana Wachowski, together with cast Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, and Matrix original members Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss.

What Priyanka Finds "So Attractive" to Nick Jonas?

Furthermore, during her interview with Dianne Von Furstenber on her Spotify podcast InCharge with DVF earlier this week, Priyanka revealed that what makes his husband attractive other than his great family values is his "empowerment."

"I really feel like being with someone like my husband now, there's such an incredible power, and it's so attractive to me that he has no-he, he feels empowered when he sees me empowered," she said.

Relationship Timeline

Their whirlwind relationship became public in 2017 after they made their first appearance together at the Met Gala red carpet while wearing Ralph Lauren.

In her previous interview with Vogue, the actress mentioned that after their red carpet debut, she and Jonas have not seen each other for a year because of their crazy work schedules.

In May 2018, it was confirmed that the "What A Man Gotta Do" artist and Chopra are officially in a relationship. A few months after, the pop royalty proposed to her in Crete, Greece.

One of Bollywood's highest-paid stars announced their engagement on her Instagram account while showing off her massive three-carat cushion-cut diamond ring -- amounting to more than $100,000.

The couple officially tied the knot on December 1, 2018, at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan in India.

It is considered as one of the largest private residences in the world located in 26 acres of land.

