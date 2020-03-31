Meghan Markle Fails Disney Voiceover Job: 'She's Overeager and Too Cheesy!'

Up util the last day of her time as a senior royal, which is on March 31, 2020, Meghan Markle is receiving a lot of hate and criticisms. Her first work with Disney, which is a voiceover for the documentary, "Elephant" received some very harsh comments.

According to critics, there's nothing to love about Meghan Markle's voiceover on the Disney production about elephants. Some of the cruel comments thrown at her work in this project include being "over eager to please" and being "too cheesy." To think she was doing the voiceover as a direct request from the filmmakers and her supposed earnings here are donated to charity.

However, British and US press hardly care about that. Critics in general only gave the documentary an average of three stars. While they loved the documentary's amazing cinematography, they do not have a lot of nice words to say about Markle's tones.

According to Empire's Ian Freer, who also gave the show three stars, Markle's excitable tones fit well to the overall sense of the commentary but they still come off as "over eager to please." He even said that the performance of Prince Harry's wife, 'just about stays the right side of annoying'.

The Times' Ed Potton was even more unforgiving in his criticisms. HE essentially shared the same sentiments as Freer, but said what he feels and thinks in a more scathing way. He described Meghan as 'swapping pomp and circumstance for schmaltz and cheesiness', adding: 'The departing Duchess of Sussex narrates Disney's tale of a herd of elephants crossing the Kalahari Desert from the Okavango delta to the Zambezi River, and boy does she lay it on thick."

Potton claimed that Markle went even overboard in announcing the underwhelming moment where elephants were just ripping some bark off a tree. This high-pitched tone can be problematic, Potton says, because it can make the documentary come off "a little bit shallow."

Even though she's outside of the UK now and its quite merciless press, it seems she and her husband will not cease being the targets of criticisms. The royal biographer Angela Levin just spoke with Tatler and described them as "spoilt defiant teenagers." She added that Prince Harry is no longer recognizable these days. For him, it is apparent that the prince is now sour and callous, because he is likely more stressed than he ever was in his entire life. Levin claimed that even though he looks fine on the outside, he must be feeling a high level of guilt of abandoning his family, his country, and even military connects.

If true, these feelings are likely to be exacerbated by the general anxiety over coronavirus crisis. Now that this project is over, it is unclear whether Markle will be entering into any collaborations on other projects with Disney. As of now, she has no further deal with Disney. She and Prince Harry might also be engaged in quarantining the whole family, just like the rest of the world.

The documerntary starts streaming on April 3.

