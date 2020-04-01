Baby Regrets? Kim Kardashian No Longer Wants Another Kid

Being on lockdown with her four kids 24/7 for the past few weeks now, Kim Kardashian realized that she no longer wants to have any more kids after the quarantine period.

In a virtual interview with The View, the mother-of-four said that she realized how tough it is to be stuck at home with all four kids -- namely 6-year-old North, 4-year-old Saint, 2-year-old Chicago, and 10-month-old Psalm.

Kim joked that if she ever thought of having another baby in the future, that idea will surely be out of the door now.

"Being at home with four kids -- if I ever thought for a minute that I wanted another one, that is out the door," Kim said. "It's really tough. It's really tough."

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star also revealed that it is her first time to have her hair done and glam up for the live interview, as she is in full mommy mode during the entire home quarantine period.

She added that it was her youngest sister Kylie who did her makeup for the interview, and it was also the first time she saw the 24-year-old Jenner as their family is taking the isolation protocol seriously.

The 39-year-old reality star added that while parenting four kids and keeping them locked up at home for 24/7 is very challenging for her and husband Kanye West, she enjoys the quality time the situation gave their family.

"I actually love that time because we do travel so much in our regular world that this has been [great.] I think the family bonding part of it all... going on walks outside [and] watched every single movie you could possibly imagine," Kim explained.

The "KKW Beauty" mogul also shared her newfound respect for teachers now that she also had to juggle being a home tutor to her children on top of doing the laundry and preparing meals three times a day.

"Being their teacher too ... [I have] newfound respect for teachers. They deserve so much. It's been tough juggling it all. You really have to put yourself on the back burner and just focus on the kids," Kim said.

Missing The Rest of The Kardashian-Jenner Crew

While Kim is admittedly enjoying the quality time mixed with chaos with her family of six, she confessed that she is also having a hard time being away from everybody else since they have been a close-knit family.

But Kim pointed out that they have been keeping each other connected via video call. She revealed that they are also using Zoom while having dinner to make it feel like they are eating as one family. Additionally, they are using FaceTime to connect with her grandmother and sisters.

Kim shared that while she saw her mommy Kris the other day, they observed social distancing by seating six feet apart while sharing a meal and chatting.

Kim emphasized that the kids are also having a tough time not seeing their cousins for a long time as they are used to playing and hanging out together most of the time.

