Megxit Official! Harry, Meghan Markle Shuts Down UK Office For Good

Everything is official for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

It was just reported that their U.K. based office was officially shut down as they transitioned out of their roles as non-royal starting April 1.

Daily Mail's royal editor Rebecca English shared a screenshot of an automated response from the Sussexes, stating their transition is in full effect.

"Many thanks for your email. The office for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex has now closed."

Meghan and Harry Axed 15 Staffers

In February, reports say that the Sussexes have axed their 15 staff as they exit the royal family.

The couple broke the devastating news to their staffers in January following the announcement that they were stepping down as senior working royals.

Although some were re-assigned into other royal households, most of their aides have negotiated redundancy packages.

The Sussexes' Final Instagram Post

Moreover, before they officially closed their U.K. office, the couple posted a farewell post via their Instagram account @SussexRoyal.

In their final IG post, they re-assured their supporters that although they may have ended their royal duties, they will still continue their patronages and charities.

"While you may not see us here, the work continues."

Meghan and Harry also acknowledged their 11.3 million IG followers for their undying support and promised that they will be back in a new way.

"Thank you to this community - for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You've been great!"

"They Must Pay!"

Moving on with their life outside the British monarchy, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have sought their independence in the U.S.

According to a British news outlet, Meghan and Harry fled to Los Angeles just before the borders in the U.S. and Canada closed for non-essential travel due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The former "Suits" star and the 35-year-old Duke had been staying in a secluded compound in LA.

Now that the pair, together with their almost one-year-old son Archie, are residing in America, US President Donald Trump did not offer a warm welcome to the family.

In his Twitter account, he cleared that the country will not pay for their security protection and that "they must pay."

"I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!"

Prince Of Wales To The Rescue

The Sussexes, on the other hand, had no plans to ask the U.S. government for security resources.

According to multiple reports, Meghan and Harry's $2.5 million security cost will be shouldered by Prince Charles, saying he has "agreed to pay a private contribution."

