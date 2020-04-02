Selfish Royals: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle NOT Satisfied With Royal Life

Did the royal family fail to provide the demands of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that they decided to stand on their own instead? Or the Sussexes just had unreasonable requests in the first place?

Prince Harry and Meghan initially said that the reason behind their departure from the monarchy was due to their desire to become financially independent and to give their family the privacy they deserve.

However, right after their official exit on March 31, some royal experts and royal insiders claimed that the royal family might have contributed to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision.

They added that the royal couple felt like the other members never met their impositions.

According to one anonymous insider, there was an instance in the past that Harry and Meghan looked like they were not satisfied in anyway and wanted more.

They then talked about how the Sussexes got their own home at Frogmore Cottage, their own Household (a different one from William and Kate's), and their own staff.

In addition, they also got their own Communications Secretary and a new Private Secretary.

Furthermore, Harry and Meghan had their own spaces at Buckingham Palace, more funds, and their own charitable foundation.

Despite all those, they still chose to leave. And for Meghan's case, she brought Harry with her to live outside the monarchy to continue supporting her life dreams.

Spoiled Even After Exit?

Since their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family was somehow smoothly granted, it caused some experts to tag the couple "spoilt" because of the move -- with Meghan already flaunting herself in Hollywood after catching a new movie role even before their official exit.

Per royal biographer Angela Levin, the author of the book entitled "Harry: Conversations with the Prince," she said she can now "barely recognize" the royal prince.

"It is profoundly sad but true that with each week that passes Harry and Meghan's behavior is becoming increasingly self-centred," Levin wrote on Fashion magazine Tatler.

For the royal biographer and everybody else, seeing how they announced their plans even before Megxit made them look like selfish individuals even more.

They were even expected to be "gracious and dignified" on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II on their last days, but they failed in the end.

"Instead, they released the news that they have quit Commonwealth country Canada, for the starrier Los Angeles, and that Meghan will voice a Disney documentary about elephants," Levin went on.

She added that Harry is obviously stressed over the events happening around him right now. Levin believes that Harry started to change when the Sussexes made an appearance on ITV's documentary "Harry & Meghan: An African Journey."

From there, Harry finally broke his silence and admitted the fact that there is indeed a royal rift. Meghan also claimed that time she had not been supported while she was fighting an unfair battle with the British media.

What can make this whole exit drama even worse for them is the fact that without the royal family on their side, they will suffer from tabloids' criticisms even more.

