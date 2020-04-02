Ohana: Queen Elizabeth Ensures Prince Harry, Meghan Can Return One Day If They Want To!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially stepped down as senior members of the royal family.

The couple has completed their final royal duties in March, have shut off their official Sussex Royal Instagram as well as their website, and are now living in a private compound in Los Angeles, California, where they are self-isolating with their 10-month-old baby, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are no longer considered "working royals" and their family will now be financially independent and open to pursue other endeavors.

While they have already left the UK, the couple is still "much-loved members" of the British royal family, according to Queen Elizabeth.

The 93-year-old grandmother is believed to have talked to the couple that the door is always ajar for her grandchildren's return if things don't work out in the US.

She made it clear to Prince Harry that he and his family are "always welcome back if they change their minds," and will be welcomed with open arms.

While the head of the monarchy was reportedly upset about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's decision to leave, Queen Elizabeth II would want to see more of her great-grandson.

She also wanted to make it clear for the duo that their arrangement can only work if they don't exploit their royal status and try to cash in, such as adding the word "royal" to their foundation.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also have a 12-month review period that has been put in place, effective April 1.

If, for whatever reason, the couple isn't having the time of their lives in the US, at the end of the review period, they may be able to ask to return to their royalty.

Aside from that, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were also allowed to keep their HRH titles. However, they will not be using it since they don't represent the monarchy anymore.

For the Queen to allow them to keep their titles and expressing publicly how the couple had helped the British royal family in the past couple of years, it may give Prince Harry an urge to return to his royal duties.

After all, Prince Harry has already made it clear that he is hoping to continue serving the Crown.

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be back in the UK if things don't work out for them, as per royal expert Penny Junor, it is "not very likely."

The pair quit royal life because they wanted a non-toxic environment for their son.

A friend close to the couple told several British tabloids that the 38-year-old decided that they will be stepping back was because she didn't want Archie to pick up on her stress and anxiety.

Meghan reportedly felt like she couldn't be the best mother to her son if she weren't her authentic self.

"Something she felt couldn't be in the royal family confines. She felt like it was a toxic environment for him. Because there were too much tension and pent-up frustrations."

