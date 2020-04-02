Jeffree Star SLAMS Kourtney Kardashian's 10-Year-Old Son For THIS!

Mason Disick continues to make a name for himself in social media. However, the young, opinionated member of the famous Kardashian-Jenner family has found himself in a feud with one of the world's top YouTubers.

Confused With Privileges

In a recent Livestream with TikTok personality Addison Rae, the 10-year-old son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick called the 34-year old YouTube sensation Jeffree Star "spoiled AF."

Although the tweet has since been deleted, the beauty guru fired back at Mason, saying: "I had $500 in my bank account six years ago...Maybe he's confused with his own privilege versus mine being self-made, hopefully, his father can educate him soon!"

This was not the first time Mason got himself in hot water for giving his perspective on things. His parents, on the other hand, have tried to teach him a lesson in their own way.

In an Instagram Live post last month, Mason spoke about Kylie Jenner and her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott. His parents got so mad at him that it resulted in his mom, the 40-year old Kardashian, delete his eldest son's Instagram account.

"He started an Instagram, like, yesterday and didn't ask us," the Poosh founder said during her own Instagram Live post on March 25.

The mother of three emphasized the reason why she did not want their son to engage in Instagram, at least not yet. She expressed how worried she is that the comments on the social media platform might not do anything good for their son.

"He has an iPad and a computer for his school... Scott and I just felt like, he's 10. I think there's an age limit with Instagram. I think it's 13... I think with Instagram the thing that really worries me with kids in just comments. People can be so mean," Kourtney shared.

However, this did not stop the young Kardashian. Mason went live on TikTok instead. The pre-teen has made videos on the account with the 19-year old Rae and another YouTuber David Dobrick in his past videos.

Star vs. Kardashian-Jenner

In a similar topic, Star previously called out Mason's aunt Kylie Jenner on Twitter. In the March 2019 issue of the Forbes magazine, the Cosmetics CEO was named "the youngest self-made billionaire ever."

The YouTuber emphasized the idea behind someone being called "self-made," specifically providing a dictionary meaning of the term.

"Haven't we gone over this? Self-made: having succeeded in life unaided," Dictionary.com tweeted at the time.

In the response he gave to the post by the digital dictionary, Star revealed that Forbes asked to do a feature of him, but he declined the offer.

Star added, "I declined the feature so they had to pick someone..."

Star, whose net worth is already in the range of millions, also threw a jibe at Kylie's makeup collection in the past.

In June 2019, Star wrote, "I'm a little nervous because when it comes to reviewing anything Kylie, people think there's past tea -- which there is -- but like, we don't care about each other, there's like no animosity. I just don't really review her stuff anymore," Star said at that time.

Soon after, he declared that he used the product (Kylie's cosmetics) to clean up dog s---t.

When did this feud between the Kardashian-Jenner clan and Jeffree Star begin? The fans of these celebrities have been asking. What are they fighting about?

Perhaps their differences in taste and opinion are irreconcilable. Sadly, the young Mason Disick got himself in the middle, caught up in all the drama.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles