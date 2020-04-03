Kate Middleton Relieved With Megxit Because Meghan Markle 'Slightly Intimidated' Her

People have always praised Kate Middleton for her style and class. But nobody would guess that the Duchess of Cambridge has once felt intimidated by Meghan Markle.

A source close to the palace claimed that Kate was once jealous of Meghan's fashion choices.

Bold And Glamorous

It was no surprise that Meghan would bring about a different kind of feel in Buckingham Palace. After all, she was the first biracial member of the royal family. The former "Suits" star also brought her Hollywood background to the Palace, which was all new to the royal family.

And now that the terms of "Megxit" have been finalized, the truth about Meghan and her relationship with Kate Middleton has come out.

Meghan's bold and glamorous take on fashion has pushed the Duchess of Cambridge to rethink her personal style, a source claimed.

In an exclusive episode of "The Sun's Fabulous," an insider revealed what Kate Middleton had to go through when Prince Harry decided to marry Meghan Markle.

"She most definitely went through a phase two years ago where she seemed slightly intimidated by Meghan," the insider said.

For a while, all eyes were on Meghan. She was the one who looked glamorous and popular for a while.

"Kate was afraid of comparisons being drawn between them," the source added.

However, when Harry and Meghan announced their decision to step back from their senior royal duties, it got Kate to return to her original style. "She embraced the high street pieces of clothing once again," the insider shared.

Perhaps the Duchess of Cambridge felt that she was not competing with anyone anymore. Meghan is no longer royal, but Kate still is.

All For The Better

People who know Kate Middleton would be very honest in saying that the atmosphere in the Palace has greatly improved since "Megxit" was finalized.

"Kate doesn't have to up her style anymore. She has become simpler and more relaxed," the source added.

Although Kensington Palace has yet to issue a comment, both Kate and William are spending some quality time at home with their kids like everyone on quarantine.

The Duchess of Cambridge was last seen with her husband Prince William on March 19. They visited the NHS 111 call center in Croydon to express their gratitude to frontline workers who continue to serve the people despite the risk of the coronavirus.

On that occasion, Kate was wearing a blush high street suit by Marks and Spencer.

Even while on quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kensington Palace posted a picture of Kate while talking to someone over the phone. They emphasized that even on self-isolation, the Duchess continues to work with organizations and patronages to help fight COVID-19.

The caption read, "In recent weeks, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been in regular contact with organizations and patronages to understand the issues they are facing at this difficult time."

Everyone is trying their best to help prevent the coronavirus from spreading. Health officials continue to work on finding a cure for this disease to hopefully save more lives.

