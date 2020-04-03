[PHOTOS] Bra-less Bella Hadid Finds Comfort In Coronavirus Quarantine!

Bella Hadid's IG game is too strong and nobody can keep up!

Known for her savage photoshoots and killer catwalks, the 23-year-old supermodel blessed her nearly 30 million Instagram followers with a sultry snap from her home as she underwent self-imposed quarantine due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The stunner went braless while showing off her chiseled abs as she donned an open yellow fleece jacket while topping off the look with a 90s inspired bandana and pearl necklace.

"A girl and her favorite yellow jacket: a series," she wrote in her Instagram account which gained more than 820,000 likes.

Her second photo, still sporting the same look, reached over 1 million likes as she struck a pose while laying in her bed with an open jacket flaunting her sizzling body that leaves little to the imagination.

Her equally famous friends, such as fellow IMG model Hailey Bieber, responded "go off the..." with flames emoji.

Former Fifth Harmony member Normani commented "you fine," while the world-renowned fashion designer Marc Jacobs replied hearts emoji to which the supermodel answered back with heart and smiley emoticon.

Bella Hadid Joined The TikTok Bandwagon

Like most millions of people under government-mandated lockdown, Yolanda Hadid's daughter found a way to entertain herself amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans went crazy when she caved in with the TikTok craze as she lip-synced "Pew Pew Pew" by Auntie Hammy together with her friend Lauren Perez while dancing in fashionable loungewear wearing a pink sports bra and white joggers.

The viral post gained more than 7 million likes as of this writing.

Other Hollywood celebrities who joined the TikTok bandwagon are power couples Justin and Hailey Bieber as they choreographed "Lean Wit It, Rock Wit It" by Dem Franchize Boyz.

Next on the list is music icon Jennifer Lopez and fiance Alex Rodriguez, who danced "Something New" alongside their kids Max, Emme, Ella, and Natasha.

Lastly are BFF's Kaia Gerber and Tommy Dorfman in their version of King Princess' "Hit the Back" choreography challenge.

Bella Tells Fans Not To Be Selfish While Her Eating Burrito Topless

While the Chinese video-sharing social networking service dominates the scene, Hollywood A-listerd used their influence to raise awareness about the ongoing crisis.

The IMG supermodel joined other celebrities as she encouraged her fans to stay indoors while eating her burrito as she goes topless.

"Me and my burrito telling you to stay inside! not only for the sake of just yourself but also for literally the entire world and all of the people that you love," Bella captioned her Instagram with a flirty photo.

She continued by reminding everyone "not to be selfish" and that this will all be worth it if we "work together."

Hadid ended her post by saying: "Be kind, Be respectful, and wash those da** hands' people!"

