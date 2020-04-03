Brad Pitt A 'Master' Of Going Shirtless, Claims Quentin Tarantino

Some things and people get better when they get older, just like Brad Pitt. At 56, he proves that he is still Hollywood's reigning heartthrob.

For three decades in the industry, the Oklahoma-born superstar became a celebrity icon due to his award-winning movies such as "Fight Club," "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button," and "Ocean's Eleven."

Earlier this year, Pitt bagged every major supporting actor award for his recent film "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." This includes the Academy Awards, Golden Globes and British Academy Film Award (BAFTA).

Quentin Tarantino Failed To Direct Brad Pitt

During the recent interview of Quentin Tarantino in Amy Schumer's podcast "3 Girls, 1 Keith," the award-winning director revealed that he failed to direct Pitt in his acting scene during his rooftop sequence in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."

He shared that the "Thelma and Louise" star is really shy in person, which he thinks is funny because he is actually different on screen.

"At the same time, he knows exactly what time it is. I go, 'So, I'm thinking maybe you unbutton the Hawaiian shirt, and you peel that off, and then peel off the Champion T-shirt.' He was like, 'Really? You want me to go through all that button bullshit? I'll just take it off in one bit. Go!" Tarantino recalled.

"Let the master do his job," the director added.

The scene that Tarantino is referring to is when Brad Pitt's character Cliff Booth climbed to the rooftop of Rick Dalton's house to fix an antenna. And because of LA's scorching summer, Cliff was forced to take off his shirt while showing off his rock-hard abs.

"Once Upon Time in Hollywood" is the 57-year-old director's ninth film, which also won major awards such as the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy and Best Screenplay - Motion Picture, as well as the Oscars for Best Production Design.

Aside from Pitt, the movie also includes a star-studded cast like Leonardo DiCaprio who was nominated for Oscars Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role, Aussie actress Margot Robbie, "Into the Wild" star Emile Hirsch and "Palo Alto" actress Margaret Qualley.

On His 10-film Retirement Plan

The cinematic genius also opened up about his 10-film retirement plan and the idea of "nothing lasts forever," referring to his career in show business.

Moreover, in his 30 years in the film industry, Tarantino revealed that he put all his world into his passion, so much so that he even forgot to get married and have children of his own.

That is how dedicated he is in making movies, and he will be forever grateful to be given this kind of opportunity.

However, aside from directing, he wanted to challenge himself and do other things.

"I've given what I've got to work at this level. And to work at another level is not interesting to me. Another level would be, OK, well, now I'm not trying to make each movie the masterpiece of all time," Tarantino shared during his interview with Time Magazine.

