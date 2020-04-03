AWKWARD! Lady Gaga Ditches Jimmy Fallon In Chaotic Interview

Lady Gaga may have been known for her unique style and eccentric taste in fashion, but she just did something that people will always remember her for.

During an interview with "Tonight With Jimmy Fallon, " the "Shallow" singer suddenly blurted that she did not have time to talk to him and just dropped the call. What just happened?

Was It April Fools?

The coronavirus was declared by the World Health Organization as a pandemic, but this did not stop host Jimmy Fallon from doing his "share." He has been doing "The Tonight Show" from home while in quarantine and has been interviewing his guests via Facetime.

However, the host got himself ditched on April Fools, but it was no joke. On April 1st, Jimmy Fallon did what can be considered the most awkward interview to date. Lady Gaga was distracted the whole time the host was trying to talk to her.

When their interview started, Jimmy Fallon excitedly said, "Hi! Lady Gaga!" Then, he showed his phone for everyone to see. The "Stupid Love" singer was all made up looking smart with the touch of her usual red lipstick.

The 34-year-old singer and actress was also wearing a pair of dark-rimmed glasses when she said, "Hi everyone," in an awkward tone in her voice.

After which, Jimmy went on to ask Gaga about the big announcement she was going to make in the show. From then on, the interview got undeniably weird.

Lady Gaga was busy talking to her assistants, probably forgetting that they were all on live television. Their interview ended when Gaga suddenly told Jimmy, "I just can't talk right now."

Everyone heard the lines go off from her end. That was it.

A Big Announcement

"I can't Jimmy, I can't talk right now. I'm sorry. It's just a really, really weird time," Gaga said as Jimmy turned the screen to face the camera.

When she could not see Jimmy anymore, she asked, "Am I on TV?"

The 45-year old host sheepishly said, "Yeah you're on TV, I apologize."

Lady Gaga's phone suddenly went ringing and she could be heard telling her assistants to push the call back for a minute. To get her attention, Jimmy asked the singer again what the special announcement was.

"There's something every big you're working on that's going to help people right now," Jimmy pressed as he turned the screen of his phone to the camera where everyone can see Gaga.

"I can't... I can't tell you everything right now because I'm still ironing out the details and I have a lot of phone calls to make." The singer could then be heard talking to her staff and giving them directions.

"I can do Friday," Gaga told Jimmy. He pretty much had to agree with her though he looked really confused about what she was talking about.

The "Bad Romance" singer had to explain that she was doing something for COVID-19 and apologized that she did not have time, at that moment, to talk to the host.

Later on, Jimmy showed a clip where Gaga said she would not be available to talk until Monday. The ever prepared Jimmy then explained to the audience that they had to reschedule the interview with Lady Gaga on Monday.

The chaotic call ended, sending a clear message to everyone. Lady Gaga is working on something to help ease the challenges brought about by the coronavirus pandemic. And as much as she would like everyone to know what her good deed was going to be, she would rather work on it behind the cameras.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles