Spoiled Royal? Meghan Markle Makes EXTREME Demands In Return To Hollywood

Just a few days into stepping down as senior royal and landing into her native city and Meghan Markle is already acting like a total Hollywood diva! After getting a debut of her post-royal hustle as a Disney voiceover actor, the Duchess of Sussex is reportedly demanding more for her return in front of the camera.

On April 1st, Meghan and Prince Harry's decision to step down as senior members of the royal family becomes official. It means that they will no longer have to attend royal engagement, no duties from Queen Elizabeth II, and they can act as free as a bird in their newfound home in Los Angeles, California.

But instead of humbling herself to land a job that will fund their private and independent life, the 38-year-old former "Suits" actress is said to be demanding with the people she works with for her comeback project.

Diva Of Sussex

According to a U.K news outlet, the Duchess wants to revive her acting career but is only interested in working with A-list directors and score a breakout role, so that she will be taken seriously as an actress.

Apparently, Prince Harry's wife believes that critics will be very analytical on her, so she wants to work with a high-caliber team, like Ava DuVernay.

When it comes to acting role offers, Meghan's team of agents are reportedly receiving tons of offers. But the Duchess is too picky as she believes that the majority of the proposal is "cheesy and beneath her."

"Meghan is worried that she won't be taken seriously as an actress," a source said, as reported by Perez Hilton.

"Meghan has made it clear to her team that she will only work with A-list directors, but she doesn't understand that this doesn't necessarily mean they want to work with her," the source added.

The insider believes that Meghan's diva attitude towards accepting projects will make her movie comeback draining, as she wants to take full control of the project.

"This could end up being a very lengthy and tedious process because Meghan wants to control every aspect of whatever project she ends up doing," the source said.

On Lucrative Commercials

While Prince Harry's wife is being totally picky with her acting jobs, her attitude might end her up to do something many A-list actors would consider "beneath them," which is signing a commercial/endorsement deal.

According to the source, aside from acting roles, Meghan is also receiving high-paying commercial offers, and one of them is from Japan.

"One commercial could pay for their entire security team for the year," the source said.

The insider revealed that Meghan liked the idea that this project is only being offered to A-list actors and keen on doing it because of the paycheck.

"Meghan likes the idea that only the creme de la creme of actors are offered this type of work. She knows they need the money and is not entirely opposed to the idea," the source said.

