Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Panic Over Post-Megxit, Coronavirus Reality - 'Bills Are Coming But No Jobs!'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly shocked and panicking over what being financially independent means these days. The freedom they so sought after is quite expensive, after all - and it is unclear if they can pay for it.

Now out of the strong financial support system that is the royal palace, Meghan and Harry are realizing that their future is largely going to be affected by bills, bills, and unending bills from now on. A royal expert claimed that the two are starting to experiencing real fears and anxiety, because their financial situation is actually tougher than they expected.

According to the expert, Omid Scobie, one evidence that the two are now worried about their financial state, even if they are being quite mum about it, is the fact that they did not start a foundation. Given all their talks about their love for charity and helping, it comes as a surprise for some that up until now, the two still does not have a charity.

"I think that is why they didn't go down the route of starting a foundation because they don't have an unlimited fund behind them to start that," Scobie told the HeirPod. "They would have had to fundraise alongside raising their own money as well. They have spent the last few years not earning a living," he added.

He said the two could have experience a harsh reality check now after years of living without salary and yet not worrying about expenses. The few months ahead will be very tough, he warns.

The expert also added that the two did not anticipate how much their post-Megxit plans will be foiled by the coronavirus. Now that they have stepped down from their senior royal posts, they would have to worry about what ordinary citizens are worrying about in this uncertain times. People now are not just worrying about their health or whether the virus could infect them.

Instead, majority are also worried about their financial state and livelihoods as governments almost around the world practice lockdowns. Now is not the time to think money is not important or have no stable financial sources. Even if Meghan Markle would want to return to acting as soon as possible, Hollywood itself is affected by the pandemic.

Several anticipated blockbusters have been delayed. Studios have scrapped film festivals and productions have all been shut down. Even though celebrities are yet to feel the brunt of the crisis and they are a great source of private donations against the covid fight, one simply does not know if Hollywood can withstand the present crisis. Insiders shared that the impact is unprecedented. Jeff Brock, a senior analyst at Exhibitor Relations shared that he has never seen films affected at this rate all at once in his entire life. Billions of dollars have already been lost.

Malicious reports also have circulated that Meghan Markle is already a diva even before she returns to the limelight. She's demanding to work only with A-list directors and turning down present offers because they're too cheesy.

