Kylie Jenner Says NO To Baby Number 2 ... For Now

Kylie Jenner is enjoying her sweet time with her two-year-old daughter Stormi. And while she wants more babies in the future, she clarified that it is not happening anytime soon.

The makeup mogul recently explained why it may take some time before Stormi is given a sibling.

No To Baby Number 2 Just Yet

The 22-year old Kylie admitted that she is not quite ready to be a mom of two just yet. The make-up mogul went Live on Instagram to help raise funds for Feeding America by DoorDash.

In the stream, she opened up about her future plans, including having siblings for Stormi.

The reality star revealed that having another child is not something she is prepared for at this stage in her life. She pointed out though that she definitely wants to have more kids in the future. In fact, she said she wants to have seven kids!

"I don't want another baby right now," Kylie said during the live video.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star feels that she still wants to do more for her business and for herself. At the moment, Kylie is spending as much time as she can with Stormi.

"Pregnancy is just not a joke. It's a serious thing and it's hard. I'm not ready for that just yet," Jenner added.

Perhaps the only question left to ask is this: does Kylie Jenner want more kids with Travis Scott?

Enjoying Life At Home

Apart from revealing her future plans for herself and about having kids, Kylie also shared how she is spending time in quarantine with Stormi. The young mother revealed that she prepared for the quarantine by getting Stormi all the possible games to keep her busy.

"I have bought Stormi all of the outdoor games possible, a bouncy house, a slip and slide, everything," she enthusiastically shared.

While everyone is staying indoors, the young Stormi is enjoying her time with her mom in their backyard.

"She's been outside every day. I'm trying to keep her entertained. As a kid, she has no idea what's going on in life. It's amazing," Kylie explained.

Despite her busy schedule with the filming of her reality show and managing her own business, the young mom never fails to keep her fans entertained. From time to time, she posts lovely photos and videos of her and her mini-me.

On April 2, Kylie posted a video of Stormi while the youngster was watching "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" on TV.

Days before, she also posted a video of Stormi calling her by her first name instead of mommy. The little tot called her "Kylie" again and again in the video.

While everyone remains at home during this quarantine period, Kylie's fans are happy that she is able to spend a lot of time with her daughter Stormi. Americans and people all over the world are encouraged to stay at home to help prevent the virus from spreading and reduce the number of people contracting it.

The coronavirus pandemic has indeed changed the way people live their everyday lives. It may have started as a health concern, but it is slowly evolving into something more. Now, everyone just wants to put an end to it.

