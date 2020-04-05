Disappointed Prince Harry: Why Meghan Markle FAILED At Being A Royal

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement in November 2017, more than a year after they first met, it was clear that they wanted to take their relationship to the next level and start a new chapter together.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were so full of life in their engagement interview, and Prince Harry was extremely confident that the former "Suits" actress would be able to handle royal life.

In the couple's interview, the 35-year-old prince once said: "She will be unbelievably good at the job of it as well as obviously a huge relief to me because she will be able to deal with everything else that comes with it."

The pair, especially Prince Harry, was thrilled to make changes together -- full of optimism about what the royal life would hold for both of them.

However, somewhere down the line, things took a different route.

Royal Rift

Prince Harry's older brother, Prince William, was vocal that he did not want the couple rushing into things. He also allegedly warned his younger brother, which became the most significant cause of their rift.

According to royal journalist Carole Malone, "the biggest cause of their so-called rift was Wills tried to warn Harry when he met Meghan not to rush into it. He'd only known her for less than a year when they got engaged."

The journalist shared that the Duke of Cambridge sat down with Prince Harry and just told him to take it a bit slow instead of "running into it."

Another expert revealed that Prince William and Kate Middleton did not get the time to know the former actress because Prince Harry "hardly knew Meghan."

"And of course, William and Kate though, 'Oh, she's been married before, she's older than Harry. I hope she's going to make him happy.' Anyone would think that," Majesty magazine editor Ingrid Seward shared.

Because of what Prince William said, the Duke of Sussex reportedly went ballistic over the lack of support regarding his relationship early on.

Rushed Engagement

Meghan might have thought that being a royal would be a walk in the park, that things were just going to be handed out to her, and she would be a loved royal by every British out there.

It was not the case.

The rushed engagement did not help them get a grasp of how the entire British monarchy works. It also did not give them enough time to adjust to the British press.

Aside from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the press and the rest of the royal family all seemed at odds with the couple. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were fighting a war against not only their own family but also against the media.

"The relationship between the press and the royal family is often called a game, one that Prince Harry's mother knew how to play," The Guardian columnist Jane Martinson concluded. "No one ever gets a fairytale ending, but the tone of this story needs to change."

Additionally, according to reports, people expected that Prince Harry could "tell his wife to wind her neck in after they got married," but the opposite happened.

Prince Harry decided on his own and and went from "an easy-going guy who has a bit of a laugh to this neurotic millionaire."

People at the palace believe the two were "a pain in the a**" since then.

