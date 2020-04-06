'A Very Modern Princess': The Truth About Working With Meghan Markle

Although Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have officially stepped down from their royal life, the Duchess of Sussex's iconic style lives on.

Now, the genius behind her signature royal hairstyle George Northwood opens up what it is like to work with Meghan. And contrary to popular belief, the Duchess is one wonderful person!

Meghan Markle Not A Diva

In his interview with The Daily Telegraph, the 41-year-old sought-after hairstylist described the couple as a "powerhouse." He also emphasized that Meghan and Harry were eager to use their influence to make a difference, which "shines through" them.

Moreover, Northwood also debunked the speculations that the Duchess has a diva attitude, to the point where she was branded by the press as "Duchess Difficult."

"I became so close to them both... they are so grounded, they're inspirational and there's no ego on their part," Northwood added.

You Had Me At Hello

Northwood also recalled that he met the former "Suits" star through an acquaintance on Valentine's day in 2018 and right then and there, the two "hit it off straight away."

The Duchess was still new in London back then and was still adjusting to the lifestyle of the Brits -- which is why she still has her laid back Cali vibe attitude.

Interestingly, the London-based hairstylist also shared that the reason why he and Meghan became close was that Meg was just like her other California girl clients.

A Modern Princess

Despite Meghan's royal status, the celebrity hairstylist made sure that her look was "accessible" and relatable to everyone.

"She has a real sense of style and she wanted to look approachable, even though she was a princess. She was a very modern princess, the sort of princess we can relate to and aspire to, and the hair just fell into that," Northwood explained in his interview with British Vogue.

One of the 38-year-old Duchess' remarkable looks was during her wedding reception, during which she was seen sporting a low messy bun hairstyle.

He explained that the idea is to create a look that is more modern and at the same time "appropriate and adhering to royal protocol."

Northwood added that they wanted to show a "refined imperfection" and avoid looking too formal for the occasion.

Northwood Pays Tribute To The Sussexes

On his Instagram account, the celebrity hairstylist paid a heartwarming tribute for the couple whom he had worked for two years.



"I have enjoyed every minute collaborating with this amazing couple who not only champion small businesses but have taught me so much about diversity, equality and the importance of good mental health," Northwood captioned as he shared a series of Meghan's classical looks.

He also wished the couple and their almost one-year-old son Archie Harrison good luck as the family starts the new chapter of their life outside the British monarchy.

Northwood added that he looks forward to seeing their beautiful family before citing how happy he is to "be able to share" their "special time together."

The London-based hairstylist was also the man behind IT girl Alexa Chung's tousled hair, as well as Hollywood A-lister model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and actress and Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow.

