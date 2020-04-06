Queen Elizabeth II: 5 Things To Note From Her Majesty's Coronavirus Address

On Sunday, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II made a rare nation's address in the hopes of uplifting the spirits of the people in the United Kingdom amid the health crisis the country and the whole world is facing right now.

While wearing an emerald green dress paired with one of her iconic brooches, the 93-year-old monarch filmed her speech in Windsor Castle's White Drawing Room. According to reports, the said room is specifically chosen as it is the only area with a bigger space enough for the queen and the camera operator to practice social distancing.

The cameraperson reportedly wore personal protective equipment like the ones used in hospitals to prevent spreading a possible virus to the head of the royal family.

Queen Elizabeth's coronavirus address emphasizes five significant points that we should keep in mind while in the middle of this global pandemic.

Addressing Challenging Times

Her Majesty first acknowledged the sufferings every family had to endure due to the massive spread of COVID-19. The Queen explained that she understands that this health crisis has brought disruption to everyone's daily life and also caused grief and financial crisis to some people.

Gratitude To People Staying At Home

The head of the royal family initially thanked those people making a huge sacrifice to stay at home, strictly following social distancing and other preventive measures to avoid spreading the virus.

"I also want to thank those of you who are staying at home, thereby protecting to help the vulnerable and sparing many families the pain already felt by those who have lost loved ones," the Queen said.

Tribute to Medical Frontliners

Queen Elizabeth also took the opportunity to honor the National Health Service workers, as well as other volunteers and essential service workers who keep working even they are at risk of getting infected.

"I want to thank everyone on the NHS frontline, as well as care workers and those carrying out essential roles who selflessly continue their day-to-day duties outside the home in support of us all," the Queen said.

The Queen lifted their spirit by saying that she and the rest of the nation appreciate the health workers' hard work and efforts to help bring back the public's normal life.

Reflect in Prayer

Queen Elizabeth also encouraged everyone to take a moment to reflect in prayer during these challenging times.

"Many people of all faiths and of none are discovering that it presents an opportunity to slow down, pause and reflect in prayer or meditation," she said.

Call For Unity

The Queen concluded her message with a call for unity and giving hope that we will all succeed against this global pandemic.

"Together, we are tackling this disease, and I want to reassure you that if we remain united and resolute, then we will overcome it," Queen Elizabeth II said.

"We will be with our families again. We will meet again."

The Queen also expressed her hope that in the years to come, the people of the United Kingdom will look back on this difficult period and be proud of how they responded on such a challenge in life.

As of writing, the UK now has over 47,000 positive cases, and a total of 4,934 already died from COVID-19.

